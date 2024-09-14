Amazing makeover of John and Lorraine’s £1.2m Bieldside home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazing makeover of John and Lorraine’s £1.2m Bieldside home

The couple have spent the past 14 years renovating their granite home and the results are incredible.

By Rosemary Lowne
Lorraine and John have worked tirelessly on the renovation of their beautiful Bieldside home.
Lorraine and John have worked tirelessly on the renovation of their beautiful Bieldside home. Image: Mackinnons

Who: Lorraine Wells-O’Dwyer, 61, and her husband of 39 years, John O’Dwyer, 62, a continuous improvement manager for offshore drilling contractor Valaris. They share their home with their two Goldendoodle dogs.

What: A stunning, detached four-bedroom granite house. The main part of the house is approximately 125 years old and was originally used as a horse stable for a nearby property.

Where: Dalmuinzie Road in the sought-after residential suburb of Bieldside on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Lorraine Wells-O’Dwyer and her husband John O’Dwyer threw themselves into renovating their characterful granite home in Bieldside. Image: Lorraine Wells-O’Dwyer

Here’s what they had to say about their home renovation journey….

“We have always enjoyed DIY and renovating houses so we were looking for a fresh challenge.

Prior to relocating to Aberdeen in 2000 we completed a self-build home in Norfolk.

Upon moving to Aberdeen we initially bought a house in Pinecrest Drive in Bieldside.

We first saw Greenways while walking the dogs that we had at the time.

This open plan living area is positively drenched in sunlight. Image: Mackinnons
Wonderful views of the garden can savoured from this stunning family area. Image: Mackinnons

Bieldside property was in need of a little TLC…

The house had been rented out for a number of years by the previous owners and had been on the market for some time so it needed some tender loving care.

We first viewed the house in the spring when the garden was in full bloom and we fell in love with both the garden and the colourful granite.

We also loved the fact that the house is full of character, the views of the garden from most rooms in the house are stunning and the location is very private.

So we purchased the property in 2010 as a renovation project.

The exposed brickwork creates a rustic feel in this attractive room. Image: Mackinnons
There’s never a dull moment in this bright and beautiful lounge. Image: Mackinnons

Breathing new life into period home

No work had been completed on the Bieldside property for a number of years so we had an extension added in 1991 which included the garage, main entrance and bedroom/annex area.

During the main refurbishment in 2011 to 2012 all the walls on the lower level were stripped back to stone and were framed and reinsulated.

Stripping back the walls, reinsulating with modern building materials and upgrading the heating system has made a big difference to the home’s energy efficiency as the property remains warm throughout the winter yet the bills remain reasonable.

As well as this, the staircase, coal bunker, and chimney breast were removed.

This stylish dining room is made for memorable family meals. Image: Mackinnons
Keen cooks will be in their element in this superb kitchen. Image: Mackinnons

What other work did you carry out?

We also reconfigured rooms, replaced ceilings and windows, put in new doors, had a new kitchen installed by Laings and put in new bathrooms and a utility room.

The refurbishment also included installing electric gates, erecting a new granite boundary wall near the main entrance and installing an Mozolowski & Murray orangery.

The property now has a large open-plan kitchen with living/dining areas, a lounge, dining room, utility room plus a downstairs WC and an entrance hall and rear hall.

This sumptuous suite is the stuff of dreams. Image: Mackinnons
Funky interiors create a boutique hotel vibe in this bathroom. Image: Mackinnons

And what about paint and interiors?

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, annex areas and a versatile hallway area.

In terms of the interiors, the property has been remodelled in a contemporary style.

The addition of the orangery worked out better than expected and the view of the garden from the island in the kitchen is incredible.

Throughout the home, we’ve used Farrow & Ball paints.

My favourite colour is Skimming Stone which has been used in several rooms.

The shades Dimpse and All White have also been used.

This charming space would be perfect as a home office. Image: Mackinnons
Bathe under the stars in this spa-like bathroom. Image: Mackinnons

Interiors from Laura Ashley

In the main bedrooms, we’ve put in blinds, window seats and wallpaper from Laura Ashley.

Living in the house during the first winter while the renovation was ongoing was a challenge.

The walls of the entire ground floor were stripped back to stone and we were basically living in a building site.

We used one of the bedrooms as a makeshift kitchen/dining and lounge.

In retrospect, if you have grandchildren, we wouldn’t recommend black gloss doors.

This space is the perfect place to snuggle up on the sofa with a good book. Image: Mackinnons
There’s even space for working out. Image: Mackinnons

Sunny courtyard for morning coffee…

We originally installed a kitchen with black high-gloss doors so I spent a lot of time cleaning off the fingerprints.

Overall, Greenways has been the perfect home for us, and we are only selling due to a planned relocation.

The property is perfect for dog walks and family get-togethers.

Outside, the courtyard has a sunny aspect which is great for enjoying breakfast and the house and garden enjoys sunshine throughout the day.

Enjoy breakfast alfresco style in this cute courtyard. Image: Mackinnons
This sweet summerhouse is the perfect retreat. Image: Mackinnons

And the local wildlife enjoy visits

Views of the garden can be enjoyed from the open-plan kitchen and living area.

I like to feed the wildlife as we have foxes and badgers that visit every night.

Our advice for anyone who is renovating would be to go with your heart and don’t rush into it.”

This aerial view shows the garden in all its beauty. Image: Mackinnons
There’s so many beautiful outdoor seating areas. Image: Mackinnons

Greenways, Dalmuinzie Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £1,200,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Mackinnons on 01224 868687 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

