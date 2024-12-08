Matt and Angela put their own stamp on former Post Office near Lumphanan… complete with working post box

Who: Matt Weighman, 37, a marine engineer, his partner Angela Curtis, 35, a marketing manager and their two dogs, Frank, and Agnes.

What: A beautifully refurbished period property which was originally a Post Office and shop.

Where: Tillylodge, a hamlet about 6km to the east of Tarland and 10km north of Aboyne.

Here’s what Matt had to say about their renovation journey…

“I have been living in the north-east of Scotland for just over 11 years since moving here for work at the end of 2013.

After leaving the city I owned a small flat in the centre of Aboyne.

When Angela first moved to the UK about six years ago, she had a job in London and we would split our time between a rented property there and my property in Aboyne.

When the Covid pandemic hit and everyone was forced to stay at home we moved back to Aboyne full time and eventually decided that we wanted a larger, more rural property with a garden for our dogs.

Former Post Office with period charm…

We found this property by browsing the ASPC website.

The unusual style immediately caught our eye as it’s a period building dating from around 1880.

It was formerly the Tillylodge shop and Post Office until the 1980’s when it was converted to a residential dwelling by the Riddell family who now live two doors down.

We first viewed the property in January 2021 in the middle of heavy snow.

The outlook from the property, especially the rear garden, kitchen and front porch with views across the snow covered fields to the hills beyond really stood out.

There’s no fewer than 13 rooms…

We also loved the character and history of the property and the fact that it still houses a working Royal Mail post box in its east facing wall.

So we purchased the property in March of 2021 and moved in immediately.

Inside, there are 13 rooms including four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room, living room, front and rear porches or sunrooms, a utility room and office/store room.

Outside, there is a small front garden with a lawn and mature beech hedges and a large back garden with a garage and driveway.

‘We took our time with the renovation’

Since we moved in, we have slowly been performing upgrades and renovations, mainly cosmetic.

Firstly, we focused on the downstairs living areas, specifically the front porch/sunroom, living room and dining room and have been continually making changes and decorating one room at a time since that point.

Recently, we renovated the rear porch and installed underfloor heating and a wood effect tile floor.

Other major work we have undertaken during our time at Tillylodge includes installing a brand new wood burning stove in the lounge and the installation of PV solar panel system.

Period feature with pizzazz…

In terms of interiors, we wanted to stick with a period style to match the character of the building’s exterior, whilst also modernising and adding a touch of colour.

For paint colours, we mainly stuck to the Dulux Heritage range as we felt like these colours were perfect for the feel we wanted to achieve inside the property, giving us that period style but also with some bold colour.

We were particularly happy with their Oxford Blue which we used in the living room.

As well as Dulux, we also used a small amount of Farrow and Ball colours, namely on the panelling in the front porch and the downstairs shower room.

Inspiration from Pinterest…

When it came to furniture, we tried to upcycle wherever possible, firstly to keep costs down but also to allow us to achieve some unique pieces for the home.

Two of our favourite pieces are the sideboard in the living room which we painted ourselves.

We also fabricated the dining room chandelier from a ladder found on Facebook marketplace after seeing some inspiration on Pinterest.

Also, above the stove in the living room we have a custom oil on canvas piece created by a Dunblane based artist called Alison Cameron.

‘We love the peace and tranquility’

The work we have done on Tillylodge has been incredibly rewarding.

There is more we would like to have done but we have unfortunately made the difficult decision to move to a smaller property as we are now starting to spend more and more time across the Atlantic in Canada where Angela is from and where her family are based.

Overall, we both love the peace and tranquility of Tillylodge, either sitting with a morning coffee in one of the sunrooms looking at the views across the rolling hills or curled up on the couch with a whisky and the stove roaring in the depths of winter.

We are also incredibly thankful for the great group of neighbours that are in the immediate vicinity and who we will definitely be keeping in touch with now that we have moved.

Tillylodge has a lovely rural feeling but at the same time it doesn’t feel remote or lonely thanks to these guys.

Top tips for renovators….

My advice for any other renovators would be that any project big or small needs to be a labour of love.

It will feel like hard work at times no matter what you do so you just have to embrace the process and try to have fun with it.

It’s also ok to take your time, do one room at a time and enjoy the evolution of your home over a long period.

We were very fortunate that my parents chipped in a huge amount with a lot of the work we carried out and this helped a great deal.

So be sure to call in all the favours family and friends owe you.”

For more amazing home renovations, check out some of recent features:

Owners of Murdoch Allan Bakers show us inside their amazing Inverugie home

Les and Ness give their farmhouse near Turriff a beautiful makeover

Rothienorman joiner Rodney shows us inside his amazing family home