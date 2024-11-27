Owners of Murdoch Allan Bakers show us inside their amazing Inverugie home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of Murdoch Allan Bakers show us inside their amazing Inverugie home

Paul and Katrina Allan say love and respect were the ingredients they poured into their beautiful period property renovation.

Paul and Katrina have beautifully renovated their stunning period property near Peterhead.
Paul and Katrina have beautifully renovated their stunning period property near Peterhead. Image: Low and Partners
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Paul Allan (50) and his wife Katrina (52) both directors of Murdoch Allan Bakers, along with their youngest daughter Jenny (14) and their five cocker spaniels George, Harry, Lily, Mabel and Rose.

What: A detached, six-bedroom, period property set in two acres of beautiful gardens.

Where: The picturesque hamlet of Inverugie beside Peterhead.

Katrina and Paul Allan with their daughter Jenny
Katrina and Paul Allan with their daughter Jenny. Image: Paul Allan
Paul and Katrina have beautifully renovated their stunning period property near Peterhead.
Hillburn House is beautiful from the outside but wait until you see inside. Image: Low and Partners

Here is what Katrina had to say about their beautiful property renovation…

“We originally lived in a townhouse in Peterhead.

Hillburn House was never advertised but we discovered through a mutual contact that the owners were planning to put it on the market.

So we contacted the previous owners and when we first saw the property we were blown away.

We loved the period features, the size of the home, the beautiful garden and ponds and its wonderful location with access to the former Formartine and Buchan railway line through a gate at the bottom of the garden.

Lounge of Hilburn House, Inverugie
What could be better than relaxing with your family in this stunning lounge. Image: Low and Partners
Dining room of Hilburn House.
With a dining room as stylish as this, you’ll never want to eat out again. Image: Low and Partners

It was love at first sight…

The property also has a fascinating history as it was built by the Scrogie family who owned the Buchan Observer in the 1880s.

It’s safe to say we fell in love with the home so we bought it in 2014 and became the property’s fourth owners.

Inside, the property has six bedrooms, two very large public rooms which are ideal for entertaining and family get togethers plus three bathrooms.

No work had been carried out in the property since 1980 so we wanted to modernise the house while remaining in-keeping with the original period style.

Hilburn House
Katrina and Paul have breathed new life into the period property. Image: Low and Partners
The interior of Hilburn House, Inverugie
For cosy evenings in, this snug area is the perfect place to kick back and relax. Image: Low and Partners

‘We envisaged a period style’…

Since we moved in, the whole house has been re-decorated and we undertook a major renovation in 2019 which involved installing underfloor heating on the ground floor.

We also completely renovated the kitchen area, adding insulation and new windows.

In terms of interiors, we envisaged a period style and spent hours looking at examples online.

We created mood boards on Pinterest which was great as we could add any ideas we had along the way.

I also found interiors inspiration on Instagram and in interior shops.

The inside of Hilburn House.
Katrina and Paul were keen that their interiors were a nod to the property’s rich history. Image: Low and Partners
Staircase at Hilburn House
Bright and bold, this striking carpet reflects the property’s charm and character. Image: Low and Partners

‘Our favourite place is the front public room’

We bought most of our wallpaper from Sterling Home in Aberdeen.

We particularly like the master bedroom wallpaper design and the colours in the very bright public/dining room.

For us, we spent most of the time in the kitchen but our favourite room is the front public room as it’s very bright as there’s a big bay window at front and windows along the side.

The kitchen is a very social space as there’s a big breakfast bar where Jenny would do her homework there and if I was working from home I would probably set up my office there too.

The kitchen of Hilburn House.
Cooking is a stylish affair in this contemporary kitchen. Image: Low and Partners
The kitchen of Hilburn House
Katrina says the breakfast bar doubles as a homework area or home office. Image: Low and Partners

‘Christmas is a special’

It’s such a great house for entertaining especially at Christmas time.

I’ve always loved decorating our home at Christmas.

Throughout the renovation, our greatest challenge was finding tradesmen.

But after a few bumps in the road, everything worked out as planned in the end.

Reflecting on our time at Hillburn House, we’ve loved the peace, privacy and tranquillity of the property both inside and out.

Hilburn House
With such incredible period features, Hillburn House lends itself to Christmas decor. Image: Low and Partners
Hilburn House
Christmas sing songs can be enjoyed round the piano. Image: Low and Partners

Two acres of beautiful garden grounds…

The garden is full of wildlife including nesting woodpeckers, songbirds, deer and sometimes an uninvited heron.

We’ve got reflective glass in the property so we can actually watch the deer as they come into the garden without them seeing us.

As we have five dogs, we were always out in the garden where there are dog kennels.

At the bottom of the garden there is gate leading directly onto the Formartine and Buchan railway line which has been so handy for dog walks and is perfect if you like cycling.

I think the railway line is something I will miss the most.

We also love the location as our home is in the picturesque hamlet of Inverugie beside Peterhead.

The gardens at Hilburn House
Embrace the peace and tranquility of the gardens all year round. Image: Low and Partners
Gardens at Hilburn House
This bird’s eye image illustrates the property’s scenic location. Image: Low and Partners

What is your advice for renovator?

My advice to anyone undertaking a renovation is to plan, plan and plan again.

Oh and if you have a budget, expect it to be double the first quote.

Also don’t rush to buy things.

We were patient and it took a long time for us to get what we wanted for the house.

It’s such a special house that I’ve never thought of as ours

We’ve just been the keepers who have looked after it until the next owner comes along.

We’re going to miss the property so much as it’s a solid house with so much character and amazing period features.

But we’re sure that the next owners will love and care for it as much as we have.”

Hillburn House, Inverugie, Peterhead, is on the market for £500,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Lee-Ann at Low & Partners on 01779 400352 or check out the website lowandpartners.co.uk

Read more property content:

