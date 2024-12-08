Firthside House: Nairn’s grandest home makes perfect Highland retreat

Living in Scotland is a privilege I often take for granted.

I love exploring our stunning landscapes whenever I can, yet I’ve barely scratched the surface of what our beautiful country has to offer.

But I vowed to change my ways following an unforgettable weekend at Firthside House in Nairn, an ideal base for discovering the Highlands.

If you’re familiar with Nairn, you’ll recognise Firthside as one of the grandest homes overlooking the sea, situated at Thurlow Road.

For those who aren’t locals, let me paint the picture: Firthside is a stunning nine-bedroom property along the banks of the Moray Firth, just a five-minute stroll to the town centre. It’s within walking distance of two championship golf courses (Nairn Dunbar and Nairn Golf Club), a short drive to historic sites such as Culloden Battlefield and legendary distilleries, with Inverness Airport only 15 minutes away.

Purchased during the pandemic by two couples searching for the perfect property to transform into a business, Firthside was a leap of faith. Despite not being able to visit in person before buying, they could see its potential – and what followed was a two-and-a-half-year labour of love to restore what they envisioned as “one of Scotland’s finest homes”.

And what a remarkable job they’ve done. Many of the original Victorian features have been beautifully preserved and enhanced, from the leaded glasswork in the main hallway to the intricate plaster details, original fireplaces, and hardwood floors. The carefully chosen furniture complements the elegant rooms, while stunning artwork adorns the walls.

Modern amenities like updated bathrooms, electrics, plumbing and underfloor heating blend seamlessly with the historic charm, showcasing the time, effort and investment that went into modernising this period property. To see before pictures of the property before the renovation, click here.

During their research, the owners discovered an old drawing that included a conservatory, which had been removed long ago. They decided to honour this aspect of Firthside by creating a breath-taking replica that overlooks the walled gardens and the sea.

During my short but sweet stay at Firthside, this space quickly became my favourite – light and airy, connecting to a renovated kitchen and private bar stocked with an impressive selection of drams.

As I explored the numerous rooms, I was reminded of the decor at the Fife Arms in Braemar. While Firthside isn’t a carbon copy, it certainly possesses its own intricate beauty and unique charm.

Firthside House is perfect spot to explore seaside resort, Nairn

I visited Firthside just days after a large family gathering celebrating a 50th birthday, where guests of all ages were captivated by the home’s quality and location, judging by the glowing reviews in the guest book.

And I can see why – not only does this beautiful home feel like a luxury, peaceful retreat, it also has the benefit of being just a short stroll from local independent shops and excellent dining options in Nairn town centre.

My usual experience of Nairn involves driving through on the A96 en route to visit family in Inverness, so this was my perfect opportunity to discover Nairn itself. I indulged in local cuisine, enjoying high-end pub fare at the Classroom Bistro and took a spectacular Sunday morning walk along Nairn Beach to the grassy links area. The promenade was buzzing with morning joggers, dog walkers and open-water swimmers, while seafront coffee shops were bustling.

I must also mention the unforgettable Sunday roast I had at the five-star Boath House in Auldearn, just a 10-minute drive from Firthside. When I told a few Highland friends that I would be dining there, their response was a chorus of envy – and I understand why now.

Set in 20 acres of stunning grounds, complete with a lake and a beautiful walled garden for growing fresh produce, Boath House was built by Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson in the early 1800s.

After I told my mum I’d be visiting, she recalled her days of working at nearby Ardersier, when oil execs over from America would be taken to Boath House to be entertained.

This stunning location has truly stood the test of time, continuing to charm guests celebrating special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

From the juiciest scallops I’ve ever tasted to the best roast dinner of my life, the meal was incredible – and perfectly situated just a stone’s throw from my temporary home at Firthside.

‘Staying at Nairn’s Firthside House was a privilege’

Though Firthside has only recently opened its doors to guests, I have no doubt its calendar will fill up quickly, especially with luxury bespoke travel company Loyd & Townsend Rose working on its behalf.

Firthside’s manager, Sara – who graciously attended to us during our stay – said the property is proving to be an excellent base for golfers and corporate retreats, with nearby clubs like Cabot (formerly Castle Stuart) and Royal Dornoch within easy reach. I can’t imagine a better way to unwind after a day on the course than relaxing by a crackling fire in the drawing room with a whisky in hand.

Staying at beautiful Firthside was a privilege, and for anyone considering it for their next Highland getaway, I assure you – you’ll feel just as fortunate.

Firthside House accommodates up to 18 adults and is available for exclusive hire with a weekly rental price of £12,000. This includes daily housekeeping.

The home is also available for shorter-term rent, with a minimum three-night stay. Catering and any other additional services can be arranged separately.