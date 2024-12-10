11-bedroom mansion on expansive 22-acre Highland estate for sale – you won’t believe the price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

11-bedroom mansion on expansive 22-acre Highland estate for sale – you won’t believe the price

Banniskirk House near Halkirk is looking for a new owner who is not afraid of a challenge.

By Ross Hempseed
Banniskirk House - a highland mansion selling for cheap.
Banniskirk House, Halkirk. Image: Bell Ingram.

A massive 11-bedroom mansion in scenic Caithness has hit the market for a bargain price.

Banniskirk House near Halkirk is looking for a new owner who is not afraid of a challenge.

The impressive building will require a lot of restoration work to bring it back up to its former glory.

Entrance to Banniskirk House. Image: Bell Ingram.

The current owner has been maintaining the property with significant roof works, insulation installation and electrical works.

On entry, there is a hallway connected to a sitting room and a drawing room.

Both rooms feature huge bay windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and cornicing.

The grand drawing room. Image: Bell Ingram
Living room with period features. Image: Bell Ingram.

Further down are two huge rooms, which can be a dining room/family room.

The kitchen is tucked away on the other side and is rather small, so the new owner could relocate the kitchen elsewhere.

Towards the rear of the mansion is a shower room, boiler room and workshop, as well as a connected garage opening out onto a courtyard area.

Another large downstairs room. Image: Bell Ingram.

Up the grand staircase to the first floor, are 10 bedrooms, of varying sizes, two of which are utilised as walk-in wardrobes due to connections with other rooms.

Also on the first floor are two large bathrooms and a separate toilet, located within the mansion’s turret.

Up a small staircase is the attic space is also flexible and can be turned into an office/bedroom.

Grand staircase. Image: Bell Ingram.

Mansion garden and grounds

A sweeping driveway leads to the front of the mansion where there is parking for several vehicles.

The garden grounds are extensive, with an area of native woodland to the front. To the side is a large walled garden, which is overgrown but was a productive fruit garden.

The courtyard. Image: Bell Ingram.

The garden is laid with lawn, with a dilapidated pond area in the centre.

A second lawn sits away from the property and was a former campsite and could be revived to capture the booming NC500 tourism market.

There are more than 22 acres of land with the property. Image: Bell Ingram.

There is a block-built building, now used as a workshop.

To the side is a stone steading with two storerooms and a gardener’s toilet.

This incredible fixer-upper is listed with Bell Ingram £450,000.

Conversation