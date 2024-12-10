Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Hundreds graduate from RGU at annual ceremony Our photographer, Kenny Elrick, attends day one of RGU's winter graduation ceremony in Aberdeen. A graduate waves to family and friends as she leaves the stage. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Jamie Ross December 10 2024, 3:49 pm December 10 2024, 3:49 pm Share GALLERY: Hundreds graduate from RGU at annual ceremony Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6647837/photo-gallery-winter-joy-hundreds-graduate-from-rgu-at-annual-ceremony/ Copy Link 0 comment Cheers rang out this morning as hundreds of students paraded their way through Aberdeen’s P&J Live as part of RGU’s winter graduation ceremony. The two-day event began today, Tuesday, with graduates passing out of their studies with honours in subjects including electrical engineering, digital media, and pharmacy. Our photographer, Kenny Elrick, attended the morning ceremony to capture some of the moments many had waited years for. Can you spot yourself or your loved ones in some of his best images below? The ceremony took place at P&J Live in Aberdeen. A graduate walks over the stage during the ceremony. Jennifer Beattie MBA gives a speech to the graduates in attendance. Dame Evelyn Glennie, chancellor of Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University, speaks to the graduates. A student flashes a quick thumbs up to Kenny. A duo pose for our photographer. Friends smile following their graduation. This graduate smiles and gives Kenny a wave as she makes her way through P&J Live. Smiling for our photographer. Two graduates pose for Kenny at P&J Live following their graduation. Graduates take a selfie. A graduate smiles as she makes her way through the arena. A group of friends pose for a photograph following their graduation. A family poses for Kenny. Friends tip their caps following graduation. A family makes use of a prop at the RGU winter graduations. Sealed with a cheers, two graduates celebrate their graduation. A family poses for Kenny Elrick. Friends pose with the RGU sign at P&J Live. A student makes use of a prop for her photograph. A graduate poses for a photograph at P&J Live. A family celebrates a successful graduation. Friends take a selfie on graduation day. A duo pose for Kenny Elrick as he captures the graduates. Friends tip their caps together for our photographer. A graduate frames himself with the class of 2024 prop. Graduates smile as they ride the escalator at P&J Live. Kenny captures a wide shot of the graduation ceremony. A graduate is passed out at RGU’s winter graduation ceremony. A graduate poses with her family for Kenny Elrick. A graduate poses following the ceremony for a photograph. A graduate takes part in the passing out ceremony. A student waves to the crowd as they make their way over the stage. A nervous thumbs up for the crowd is flashed. Kenny captures a graduate celebrating his success on stage. Another graduate celebrates following his graduation. Gesturing to friends and family, this graduate takes to the stage at P&J Live. With hands held high, a graduate celebrates on stage. A graduate makes his way to the chancellor to be officially passed out. Celebrating as he leaves the stage, this student takes in the atmosphere at P&J Live.
