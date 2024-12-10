GALLERY: Hundreds graduate from RGU at annual ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Hundreds graduate from RGU at annual ceremony

Our photographer, Kenny Elrick, attends day one of RGU's winter graduation ceremony in Aberdeen.

A graduate waves to family and friends as she leaves the stage. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross

Cheers rang out this morning as hundreds of students paraded their way through Aberdeen’s P&J Live as part of RGU’s winter graduation ceremony.

The two-day event began today, Tuesday, with graduates passing out of their studies with honours in subjects including electrical engineering, digital media, and pharmacy.

Our photographer, Kenny Elrick, attended the morning ceremony to capture some of the moments many had waited years for.

Can you spot yourself or your loved ones in some of his best images below?

The ceremony took place at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
A graduate walks over the stage during the ceremony.
Jennifer Beattie MBA gives a speech to the graduates in attendance.
Dame Evelyn Glennie, chancellor of Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University, speaks to the graduates.
A student flashes a quick thumbs up to Kenny.
A duo pose for our photographer.
Friends smile following their graduation.
This graduate smiles and gives Kenny a wave as she makes her way through P&J Live.
Smiling for our photographer.
Two graduates pose for Kenny at P&J Live following their graduation.
Graduates take a selfie.
A graduate smiles as she makes her way through the arena.
A group of friends pose for a photograph following their graduation.
A family poses for Kenny.
Friends tip their caps following graduation.
A family makes use of a prop at the RGU winter graduations.
Sealed with a cheers, two graduates celebrate their graduation.
A family poses for Kenny Elrick.
Friends pose with the RGU sign at P&J Live.
A student makes use of a prop for her photograph.
A graduate poses for a photograph at P&J Live.
A family celebrates a successful graduation.
Friends take a selfie on graduation day.
A duo pose for Kenny Elrick as he captures the graduates.
Friends tip their caps together for our photographer.
A graduate frames himself with the class of 2024 prop.
Graduates smile as they ride the escalator at P&J Live.
Kenny captures a wide shot of the graduation ceremony.
A graduate is passed out at RGU’s winter graduation ceremony.
A graduate poses with her family for Kenny Elrick.
A graduate poses following the ceremony for a photograph.
A graduate takes part in the passing out ceremony.
A student waves to the crowd as they make their way over the stage.
A nervous thumbs up for the crowd is flashed.
Kenny captures a graduate celebrating his success on stage.
Another graduate celebrates following his graduation.
Gesturing to friends and family, this graduate takes to the stage at P&J Live.
With hands held high, a graduate celebrates on stage.
A graduate makes his way to the chancellor to be officially passed out.
Celebrating as he leaves the stage, this student takes in the atmosphere at P&J Live.

