Rosemount property has traditional features, four bedrooms and gardens for offers over £365,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Rosemount property has traditional features, four bedrooms and gardens for offers over £365,000

Granite, semi-detached house in Aberdeen has been well maintained and retains period features including high ceilings, cornicing and ornamental shutters.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
30 Loanhead Terrace in Rosemount, Aberdeen.
30 Loanhead Terrace in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Set on a quiet, tree-lined street in the popular area of Rosemount in Aberdeen, number 30 Loanhead Terrace is a deceptively spacious property.

This granite, semi-detached house has four bedrooms and attractive gardens.

The property has been well maintained and boasts fresh décor in neutral shades, ready for its next own to put their own stamp on it.

Many period features have been retained, including high ceilings with cornicing, stripped and varnished floorboards, and ornamental window shutters.

The pleasant living room at 30 Loanhead Terrace.

The traditional tone is set immediately with the welcoming hallway and lovely lounge.
This pleasant room has a large picture window with the focal point being a feature fireplace.

There are two alcoves that house some shelving and the room has been decorated in fresh, white tones set off by the attractive wooden flooring.

Overlooking the front garden is an elegant dining room with a large window that fills the room with natural light.

This room could easily be used as a home office instead should the next owner prefer that, making it handy for anyone working from home.

The sleek kitchen diner is ideal for meals on the go or breakfast.

Open-plan kitchen diner has garden views

Moving on to the open plan kitchen/diner, this is good-size space and has nice views across the garden.

The kitchen has been fitted with wood-effect units with contrasting black work surface and a tiled splashback.

There is a breakfast bar, handy for casual dining or meals on the go, and there is additional space for a dining table and chairs.

The dining room could be used as a home office if so desired.

From here, a door leads to the rear porch and then out into the garden.
Also on the ground floor, there is a bathroom with bath, hand wash basin and wc.

Continuing up the carpeted staircase to the first floor, there are three of the four double bedrooms and a large family bathroom with separate shower.

The principal bedroom has a bay window and looks out to the front with leafy tree views.

This room also has an en suite shower room with walk-in shower enclosure with electric shower, storage vanity unit with sink and WC.

One of the attractive bedrooms with fresh decor and natural light.

Rosemount property with traditional Aberdeen press

There is another bedroom with a front aspect which also features a bay window.

The third bedroom on this floor is also a double and is to the rear of the property.

It has a built-in Aberdeen press in keeping with the traditional characteristics of the property.

On this level there is a large family bathroom. It features a free-standing bath, wall-mounted WC, a storage vanity with inset sink and corner shower cubicle.

Moving upstairs again to the top floor, there is a fourth bedroom with two large Velux windows.

The impressive family bathroom.

Outside, there is a tidy garden to the front of the property. This has been laid with gravel chips and has mature shrubs and a privet hedge.

This gives the lounge and dining room some privacy.

The rear garden is fully enclosed and has been laid in lawn. It has a paved patio and there is a feeling of seclusion owing to the mature trees and shrubs.

For added storage, there is an outhouse and a handy external water tap.

There is a lane behind the garden that is accessed by a gate. There is space for a garage at the bottom of the garden, subject to the relevant permissions.

Price over £365,000 with Ledingham Chalmers LLP (ref: 429969) and on the aspc website.

The fully enclosed and pretty rear garden.

Read more: Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Conversation