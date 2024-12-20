Susan and Gary’s magnificent manse near Fyvie on the market at £450,000

Built on love and happiness, this stunning former manse could be the answer to your property prayers.

Brimming with period charm and character, the elegant five-bedroom home near Fyvie has been the perfect property for Gary and Susan Stewart.

From the breathtaking views and the peaceful location to the striking period features, the couple have loved everything about their wonderful home.

“We moved into the property in January 2020 not long before lockdown,” says Susan.

“Lockdown was surprisingly a positive experience, thanks to the walks we could do in the beautiful Fyvie countryside,” says Susan.

“There were so many things that we loved about the house when we first saw it including the incredible views from outside, the tranquillity of the neighbourhood but most of all the classic and traditional style of the house.

“The fact that it is a building of special architectural and historic interest appealed to us immediately as we both love the Scottish history.”

Former manse near Fyvie full of history…

Dating back to 1844, the property has a fascinating history as a former manse.

“The house was built in 1844 for James Henderson as a manse house for the old church at Woodhead,” says Susan.

“Our current dining room has been the scene of many wedding ceremonies so the property is a wonderful testimony to love and happiness.

“We feel fortunate to be the fourth owners since it was sold by the church in 1972.”

Three floors of period charm and character…

Jaw-droppingly beautiful from the outside, it’s easy to see why Susan and Gary instantly fell in love with the imposing three floor home.

And the good impressions continue inside where a resplendent reception hall with Victorian style arch leads through to the stylish lounge.

Featuring dual aspect sash and case windows and a period fireplace with wood burning stove, the lounge is the perfect place to unwind.

Beautifully renovated to retain its period charm…

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the recently renovated open plan kitchen diner certainly has all the right ingredients.

From the stylish centre island and the integrated appliances to the herringbone flooring, every inch of this fantastic open plan space has been designed for family life.

“We have created a wonderful kitchen/dining family space,” says Susan.

“We have also updated the decor while still respecting the classic and traditional style of the original manse.”

‘Mansewood is a wonderful family home’

Just off the kitchen is an attractive conservatory with access to a courtyard patio.

Completing the ground floor is a fantastic utility room and a cloakroom.

On the first floor there is a sumptuous master bedroom where undisturbed views can be enjoyed.

This magnificent master suite also has an open plan dressing area with a window seat overlooking the front garden.

Also on this floor are two double bedrooms as well as a spa-like family bathroom.

‘We will miss the calm and quiet neighbourhood’

On the second floor, there are two further double bedrooms and a pristine shower room.

Outside, family barbecues can be enjoyed in the secluded paved patio area at the side of the house.

Keen gardeners will also be in their element as there is areas of lawn and a raised bed full of mature shrubs.

And storage is taken care of thanks to the garage which has light, power, an electric car charging point and workshop.

‘The countryside is great for growing families’

After four wonderful years at their home, Susan and Gary, who have two grown-up children, have put their amazing home on the market.

“Unfortunately we have to move back to Aberdeen for family reasons, but we promise to return to the countryside when the time is right,” says Susan.

Reflecting on their time at the former manse, Susan says it will always hold a special place in their hearts.

“Mansewood is a wonderful family home with very good-sized rooms which are complemented with an incredible garden space which is south facing and enjoys open country views.

“We will miss the calm and quiet neighbourhood, the incredible views from our windows and the lovely conservatory especially when the sun shines through in summer.”

Asked who she thinks the property would suit next, Susan says: “We think the countryside is great for a growing family to get back to nature.

“It is also ideal for any hybrid work.”

Mansewood, Woodhead, Turriff, is on the market at a fixed price of £450,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01467 629300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk