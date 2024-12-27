Top guesthouse in Western Isles on sale for £849k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Top guesthouse in Western Isles on sale for £849k

Broad Bay House, in Back, Lewis, is the only B&B in the Western Isles rated 5-star Gold by Visit Scotland.

By Ross Hempseed
Broad Bay House on the Isle of Lewis.
Broad Bay House on the Isle of Lewis. Image: ASG Commercial.

A bed and breakfast in the Western Isles with beach access and panoramic sea views has hit the market for £849,000.

Broad Bay House is seven miles north of Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis and was purpose-built to welcome guests looking for peace and tranquillity.

It is the only B&B in the Western Isles rated 5-star Gold by Visit Scotland.

Hallway. Image: ASG Commercial.

Built in 2007, Broad Bay House has four bedrooms and owner’s accommodation.

On entry, there is a small utility room to the left for guest use with washing and drying facilities.

There is also a small guest study with bookshelves, a DVD collection, and a welcoming reception area.

One of four letting bedrooms. Image: ASG Commercial.
On of the bathrooms. Image: ASG Commercial.

Down the hallway are four ensuite bedrooms and an additional guest toilet.

The large guest lounge/dining area has a vaulted ceiling and windows on three sides, allowing picturesque views of the coast and out to sea.

The large guest lounge. Image: ASG Commercial.
The views of the sea. Image: ASG Commercial.

Broad Bay House also holds an alcohol license, offering a range of wine, gin, whisky and cocktails from the guest bar.

Due to the large windows, the room benefits from the natural light and a solid fuel stove creates a cosy ambience during the evenings.

The newly fitted kitchen has a range of appliances, a six-ring hob, a fitted double oven and four fridges and freezers.

The kitchen. Image: ASG Commercial.

Broad Bay owner’s accommodation

Upstairs is a relaxing break-out spot on the landing with a small office on the other side.

There are also two double bedrooms and a lounge accessed from the landing.

Master bedroom. Image: ASG Commercial.

The spacious master bedroom has a connecting en-suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

The second bedroom is also en-suite with a shower and separate bath.

Landing with a cosy lounge area. Image: ASG Commercial.

Offering spectacular and uninterrupted coastal views is the large lounge area with soft furnishings and scope for creating a private dining space.

B&B grounds and setting

Broad Bay House sits on a half-acre of land on the east coast of Lewis.

The tarmac driveway accommodates seven vehicles with ramp access to the main building.

To the rear is the deck area, perfect for a summer evening drink.

At the bottom of the garden is a gate with access to Gress Beach, with its luminous white sand and turquoise blue water.

Guests have access to the nearby white sandy beach. Image: ASG Commercial.

Visitors came head down early to watch the spectacular sunrise over the horizon.

The B&B has two garages for owner vehicles and the site has the potential to install pods.

According to the listing with ASG Commercial, the business “enjoys near to 100% occupancy from April – October and trades for 10 months of the year”.

Conversation