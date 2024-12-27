Top guesthouse in Western Isles on sale for £849k

A bed and breakfast in the Western Isles with beach access and panoramic sea views has hit the market for £849,000.

Broad Bay House is seven miles north of Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis and was purpose-built to welcome guests looking for peace and tranquillity.

It is the only B&B in the Western Isles rated 5-star Gold by Visit Scotland.

Built in 2007, Broad Bay House has four bedrooms and owner’s accommodation.

On entry, there is a small utility room to the left for guest use with washing and drying facilities.

There is also a small guest study with bookshelves, a DVD collection, and a welcoming reception area.

Down the hallway are four ensuite bedrooms and an additional guest toilet.

The large guest lounge/dining area has a vaulted ceiling and windows on three sides, allowing picturesque views of the coast and out to sea.

Broad Bay House also holds an alcohol license, offering a range of wine, gin, whisky and cocktails from the guest bar.

Due to the large windows, the room benefits from the natural light and a solid fuel stove creates a cosy ambience during the evenings.

The newly fitted kitchen has a range of appliances, a six-ring hob, a fitted double oven and four fridges and freezers.

Broad Bay owner’s accommodation

Upstairs is a relaxing break-out spot on the landing with a small office on the other side.

There are also two double bedrooms and a lounge accessed from the landing.

The spacious master bedroom has a connecting en-suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

The second bedroom is also en-suite with a shower and separate bath.

Offering spectacular and uninterrupted coastal views is the large lounge area with soft furnishings and scope for creating a private dining space.

B&B grounds and setting

Broad Bay House sits on a half-acre of land on the east coast of Lewis.

The tarmac driveway accommodates seven vehicles with ramp access to the main building.

To the rear is the deck area, perfect for a summer evening drink.

At the bottom of the garden is a gate with access to Gress Beach, with its luminous white sand and turquoise blue water.

Visitors came head down early to watch the spectacular sunrise over the horizon.

The B&B has two garages for owner vehicles and the site has the potential to install pods.

According to the listing with ASG Commercial, the business “enjoys near to 100% occupancy from April – October and trades for 10 months of the year”.