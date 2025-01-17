Cove Bay cottage offers charm, character and lovely coastal living

Burnside Cottage is a charming home with a pretty location to match, within the coastal suburb of Cove Bay, just south of Aberdeen.

The accommodation is deceptively generous, featuring three bedrooms and sizeable front and rear gardens.

This detached cottage spans two floors and benefits from gas central heating.

Its special features include a log burner, a dressing room, French doors and an open-plan kitchen diner with breakfast bar.

Kendal Daly has lived at Burnside Cottage for 10 years, sharing it with partner Stephanie Neeson.

“I was first attracted to the potential of the property, the garden size and nearby scenery,” said Kendal.

“I have had French doors installed that open into the back garden and internal walls have been taken down to give the kitchen and living room one open space.”

The cottage now has a recently refurbished open-plan lounge, kitchen and diner all of which are beautifully finished with modern decor.

The lounge is well proportioned and is nice and bright, with dual aspect windows.

There is a large picture window to the front and those French doors to the rear.

The wood burner provides a cosy focal point in the lounge and the overall ambience is homely and relaxing.

The light wooden flooring adds to the bright and airy feeling.

Cove Bay cottage has sea views and south-facing garden

Kendal said: “The open plan living space is great for entertaining guests. Then there’s the south-facing garden and sea views.

Asked what else has been done in the way of renovation and decoration, Kendal said: “New kitchen, bathrooms, decoration throughout, heating, converting a lean-to into a small utility area, back garden levelled and new roof and electrics in the workshop.”

The kitchen space has been cleverly thought-out with a breakfast bar for informal dining or a coffee on the go.

The kitchen is very stylish and is fitted with contemporary, grey gloss base and wall units with contrasting worktops, sink with drainer and mixer tap.

Moving through the property, the first of the double bedrooms is on the ground floor.

This enjoys a quiet aspect to the rear of the cottage. It is decorated in neutral tones with a dark statement feature wall to create a cosy sanctuary.

A built-in cupboard provides good storage.

Also on the ground floor is the bathroom with bath with overhead shower, WC and hand wash basin. This has storage below and large mirror above.

Moving upstairs to the first floor, there is a carpeted staircase and the upper hall has a useful and sizeable storage cupboard with sliding door.

On the first floor there are two further double bedrooms and both have built-in storage.

In addition, there is a bright, carpeted dressing room, for that touch of ease and luxury.

Also on this floor is a shower room with fully-enclosed shower, W/C and sink pedestal.

Private garden and parking right at the door

Kendal added: “I think the property would be suitable for couples looking to get on the next step of the property ladder, younger or older families, anyone looking to downsize or a professional.

“It has a private garden and parking at the door.”

Kendal also highlighted the fact that the large bedroom on the ground floor might be of special interest to anyone with access issues.

“I think it ticks most boxes, plus doggy lovers,” said Kendal.

The location of the property means there are lots of pleasant coastal walks within easy reach.

“We enjoy the beautiful walks with our dogs on our doorstep and the sea view,” said Kendal.

Outside, there is a spacious rear garden with an area of lawn. There is also an attractive patio area which is ideal for al-fresco dining.

There is also a handy workshop at the bottom of the garden.

Cove Bay is a popular residential area as it fits in with family lifestyles. Yet it is within close commuting distance of Aberdeen city centre with excellent transport links.

The old village has a picturesque harbour and a hotel with popular restaurant.

Kendal added: “The cottage is located close to shops and a bus line to get directly into town.

“There are ideal walks around for roaming or dogs. It’s a short walk to the Cove Bay Hotel for food and drinks which is dog friendly too.”

Burnside Cottage, 8 Loirston Place, is for sale at price over £230,000 with Ledingham Chalmers LLP and is on the aspc website.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.