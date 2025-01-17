Cove Bay cottage offers charm, character and lovely coastal living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Bay cottage offers charm, character and lovely coastal living

Burnside Cottage in Cove Bay is a deceptively spacious property with three bedrooms, front and back gardens and open-plan living space.

Whitewashed cottage in Cove Bay
Burnside Cottage in Cove Bay has three bedrooms and front and back gardens.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Burnside Cottage is a charming home with a pretty location to match, within the coastal suburb of Cove Bay, just south of Aberdeen.

The accommodation is deceptively generous, featuring three bedrooms and sizeable front and rear gardens.

This detached cottage spans two floors and benefits from gas central heating.

Its special features include a log burner, a dressing room, French doors and an open-plan kitchen diner with breakfast bar.

Kendal Daly has lived at Burnside Cottage for 10 years, sharing it with partner Stephanie Neeson.

Kendal Daly and Stephanie Neeson with dogs Luna and Ziggy by the sea
Kendal, right, with Stephanie and happy dogs Luna and Ziggy beside the sea.

“I was first attracted to the potential of the property, the garden size and nearby scenery,” said Kendal.

“I have had French doors installed that open into the back garden and internal walls have been taken down to give the kitchen and living room one open space.”

The fabulous open plan space with French doors to the garden.

The cottage now has a recently refurbished open-plan lounge, kitchen and diner all of which are beautifully finished with modern decor.

The lounge is well proportioned and is nice and bright, with dual aspect windows.

There is a large picture window to the front and those French doors to the rear.

The wood burner provides a cosy focal point in the lounge and the overall ambience is homely and relaxing.

The light wooden flooring adds to the bright and airy feeling.

The sleek and stylish kitchen with breakfast bar.

Cove Bay cottage has sea views and south-facing garden

Kendal said: “The open plan living space is great for entertaining guests. Then there’s the south-facing garden and sea views.

Asked what else has been done in the way of renovation and decoration, Kendal said: “New kitchen, bathrooms, decoration throughout, heating, converting a lean-to into a small utility area, back garden levelled and new roof and electrics in the workshop.”

The kitchen space has been cleverly thought-out with a breakfast bar for informal dining or a coffee on the go.

The kitchen is very stylish and is fitted with contemporary, grey gloss base and wall units with contrasting worktops, sink with drainer and mixer tap.

Cottage living room
The lounge with log burner and access to the garden.

Moving through the property, the first of the double bedrooms is on the ground floor.

This enjoys a quiet aspect to the rear of the cottage. It is decorated in neutral tones with a dark statement feature wall to create a cosy sanctuary.

A built-in cupboard provides good storage.

Also on the ground floor is the bathroom with bath with overhead shower, WC and hand wash basin. This has storage below and large mirror above.

The carpeted staircase with fresh decor and timber features.

Moving upstairs to the first floor, there is a carpeted staircase and the upper hall has a useful and sizeable storage cupboard with sliding door.

On the first floor there are two further double bedrooms and both have built-in storage.

In addition, there is a bright, carpeted dressing room, for that touch of ease and luxury.

Also on this floor is a shower room with fully-enclosed shower, W/C and sink pedestal.

The handy utility room with storage and space for appliances.

Private garden and parking right at the door

Kendal added: “I think the property would be suitable for couples looking to get on the next step of the property ladder, younger or older families, anyone looking to downsize or a professional.

“It has a private garden and parking at the door.”

Kendal also highlighted the fact that the large bedroom on the ground floor might be of special interest to anyone with access issues.

“I think it ticks most boxes, plus doggy lovers,” said Kendal.

The location of the property means there are lots of pleasant coastal walks within easy reach.

“We enjoy the beautiful walks with our dogs on our doorstep and the sea view,” said Kendal.

A lovely bedroom with fresh, light decor and contrasting dark feature wall.

Outside, there is a spacious rear garden with an area of lawn. There is also an attractive patio area which is ideal for al-fresco dining.

There is also a handy workshop at the bottom of the garden.

Cove Bay is a popular residential area as it fits in with family lifestyles. Yet it is within close commuting distance of Aberdeen city centre with excellent transport links.

The old village has a picturesque harbour and a hotel with popular restaurant.

The bathroom blends contemporary styling with rustic materials.

Kendal added: “The cottage is located close to shops and a bus line to get directly into town.

“There are ideal walks around for roaming or dogs. It’s a short walk to the Cove Bay Hotel for food and drinks which is dog friendly too.”

Burnside Cottage, 8 Loirston Place, is for sale at price over £230,000 with Ledingham Chalmers LLP and is on the aspc website.

The garden with workshop, lawn and patio area.

