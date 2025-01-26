Former Methlick bank has been a dream home for Alice and Adam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Former Methlick bank has been a dream home for Alice and Adam

Alice and Adam Veersema say Jenny Hinty Cottage has been everything they wished for and more in a home.

By Rosemary Lowne
Jenny Hinty Cottage, pictured, has a fascinating history as the village's former bank
Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Who: Alice Veersema, a nurse in the intensive care unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, her husband Adam, a land surveyor with Adaptive Surveys, and their two children aged 13 and 11.

What: A detached, four-bedroom period property.

Where: Methlick, a small village about nine miles north-west of Ellon.

Image: Alice Veersema

Here is what Alice says about their renovation journey...

“I grew up in the area but I worked out in Australia which is where I met Adam.

I had been homesick for a while and always used to look at ASPC and dream about coming home one day and finding the perfect house.

When we did move here, we rented a lovely little estate cottage but we had outgrown it.

It was at one of our first nights out with the cricket club at the Ythanview Hotel when we got chatting to fellow team members.

It just so happened that one of them lived in Jenny Hinty Cottage, and they had to listen to me go on about how much I loved their house.

So I asked them to let me know if they ever decided to sell their house.

Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Jenny Hinty Cottage was meant to be…

Lo and behold, we got a phone call about six months later asking if we were serious or if it was just the beer talking.

When we viewed the property, we just loved everything about it including the flexibility it offered, and all the features like the exposed granite walls and the annex room.

So we purchased the house in early 2019.

It had been recently renovated with new windows and doors, therefore we haven’t had to do any major work.

What we have done is some landscaping to make the garden a bit more user friendly, and adapted the decoration to a lighter, more natural look.

Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

‘Our home is at the heart of the community’

The property has an interesting history, as like many of the houses on the main street, it was at one point part of the local high street.

Most people remember it as being one of the two banks in Methlick.

Since we have lived in it, most people know it as a place where they can pop in to use the loo or grab a coffee through the kitchen window if there is a village event on.

What’s great about the house is that the layout is flexible and the rooms can be adapted to suit your lifestyle.

We have had it set up as both a four and five-bedroom house and have changed how we use the space as the children have become older.

Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Stripping back the house to its natural beauty…

In terms of interiors, a lot of the wood detailing had older style dark varnish so we have stripped a lot of it back to its natural wood and changed to lighter carpets to make the most of the light in the house.

We had planned to do a complete redecoration, but with growing and messy children it seemed pointless.

In terms of location, Methlick has everything you need for day-to-day life including a village school, shops and a super pub at the Ythanview Hotel.

It has a lovely mixture of old and new, and there are so many groups running in the village so you are never lost for company or something to do.

Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Fans of cricket will be bowled over by this home…

Most importantly for us, the house overlooks the cricket pitch.

In summer, the cricket pitch becomes an extension of our garden with both Adam and the kids regularly playing cricket for Methlick Cricket Club.

For me it means I can easily keep an eye on the progress of a game from the window and know when to expect everyone home and in what sort of mood.

Overall, Jenny Hinty is a special house in the village.

You have the best of both worlds in that you can be visible and active in the community, or as private as you want.

Because of how the houses are sited, you have the benefit of being in the body of the village, but also have privacy because of the way the garden and yard space is behind the house away from sight.

Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

‘We highly recommend village life’

The house has been at the centre of many gatherings; mass coffee-cup filling before school sports day, the home for village children wanting to use the slip and slide in the summer, a pre-drinks venue before events at the Beaton Hall and somewhere to warm up after sledging on the cricket pitch.

The whole family has loved living here and being part of the community, and we will miss chatting to everyone.

Sometimes we think we are bonkers for moving, but the time has come for our next adventure as we are renovating an old farm cottage with a bit of land.

I can highly recommend village life for anyone looking to be part of a community.”

Jenny Hinty Cottage, Methlick, Ellon, is currently under offer after being on the market for offers over £340,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01358 720777 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation