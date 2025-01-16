£1m country lifestyle home with breathtaking views of the Dornoch Firth on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1m country lifestyle home with breathtaking views of the Dornoch Firth on sale

Woodcock House is ideal for lovers of the outdoors.

By Ross Hempseed
The house is surrounded by woodland overlooking the Dornoch Firth. Image: Galbraith.
Fancy a new-build lifestyle home with breathtaking views over the Dornoch Firth? This property near Portmahomack in the Highlands might be for you.

Woodcock House is located on the Tarbet peninsula jutting out into the Dornoch Firth.

The woodland home has just been completed after being built from scratch by the current owners.

Woodcock House. Image: Galbraith.

It is the perfect property for people who love the outdoors as it is conveniently located close to beaches, mountains and the world-famous Royal Dornoch Championship Golf Course.

Entry is via the boot room, which has plenty of storage for outdoor equipment including riding gear and boots.

The boot room. Image: Galbraith.

Off the boot room, is the utility room, again with plenty of storage and washer/dryer facilities. The boiler is also accessed from here.

Heading down the hallway, there is a guest toilet to the left, and a large study/bedroom.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
The dressing room. Image: Galbraith.

The master bedroom suite is equipped with a separate dressing room with plenty of storage and rails for clothes.

The master bedroom has herringbone hardwood flooring, large windows bring in tonnes of natural light and a wood-burning stove for those chilly evenings.

A view of the master ensuite. Image: Galbraith.

A highlight of the home, is the master ensuite, with muted green tiling, a large roll-top bathtub and a walk-in shower. The bathroom also has outdoor access.

On the other side of the single-story house are the two more double bedrooms, both with ensuite shower rooms.

One of the other bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.
One of the ensuites. Image: Galbraith.

Lifestyle home in the Highlands on sale for nearly £1m

At the back of the house is the massive living/kitchen/diner.

The kitchen space is decked out in dark green cabinets with a large island and space for family gatherings.

The living kitchen area. Image: Galbraith.
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

The space features a double-height ceiling with skylights bringing in lots of natural light into the cavernous room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows at the back of the home make the most of the great views out towards the Dornoch Firth.

Floor-to-ceiling windows. Image: Galbraith.

There is also a wood-burning stove, providing much-needed warmth during the cold winter months.

The house uses the latest energy-saving technology like air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and individual room heating controls.

One of the duck-flying ponds. Image: Galbraith.

Outside there is a garage and infra-red heated kennels for animals, as well as two duck-flighting ponds. The house sits on 22 acres of land.

Woodcock House is listed with Galbraith for £990,000.

