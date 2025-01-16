£1m country lifestyle home with breathtaking views of the Dornoch Firth on sale

Fancy a new-build lifestyle home with breathtaking views over the Dornoch Firth? This property near Portmahomack in the Highlands might be for you.

Woodcock House is located on the Tarbet peninsula jutting out into the Dornoch Firth.

The woodland home has just been completed after being built from scratch by the current owners.

It is the perfect property for people who love the outdoors as it is conveniently located close to beaches, mountains and the world-famous Royal Dornoch Championship Golf Course.

Entry is via the boot room, which has plenty of storage for outdoor equipment including riding gear and boots.

Off the boot room, is the utility room, again with plenty of storage and washer/dryer facilities. The boiler is also accessed from here.

Heading down the hallway, there is a guest toilet to the left, and a large study/bedroom.

The master bedroom suite is equipped with a separate dressing room with plenty of storage and rails for clothes.

The master bedroom has herringbone hardwood flooring, large windows bring in tonnes of natural light and a wood-burning stove for those chilly evenings.

A highlight of the home, is the master ensuite, with muted green tiling, a large roll-top bathtub and a walk-in shower. The bathroom also has outdoor access.

On the other side of the single-story house are the two more double bedrooms, both with ensuite shower rooms.

Lifestyle home in the Highlands on sale for nearly £1m

At the back of the house is the massive living/kitchen/diner.

The kitchen space is decked out in dark green cabinets with a large island and space for family gatherings.

The space features a double-height ceiling with skylights bringing in lots of natural light into the cavernous room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows at the back of the home make the most of the great views out towards the Dornoch Firth.

There is also a wood-burning stove, providing much-needed warmth during the cold winter months.

The house uses the latest energy-saving technology like air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and individual room heating controls.

Outside there is a garage and infra-red heated kennels for animals, as well as two duck-flighting ponds. The house sits on 22 acres of land.

Woodcock House is listed with Galbraith for £990,000.