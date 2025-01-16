New images released as ‘worried’ family makes call in desperate search for Claire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images released as ‘worried’ family makes call in desperate search for Claire

The 35-year-old was last seen on Mull on January 7.

By Ellie Milne
Claire Halliday selfie with field of sheep in background
Claire Halliday's family shared new photos as they urged anyone with information to come forward. Image: Police Scotland.

The “concerned” family of missing woman Claire Halliday has urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

The 35-year-old was last seen in the Fionnphort area of the island nine days ago, on Tuesday, January 7.

Police said it is unusual for her to not be in touch with her relatives and friends for this length of time.

In a statement, her family said: “We’re really worried and concerned for Claire. We just want to know that she is safe.

“If you have any information regarding Claire or where she might be, please contact the police to help us safely find her.”

Claire Halliday
Searches are continuing across Mull for Claire Halliday. Image: Police Scotland.

Extensive searches have been carried out across Mull by police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams.

Specialist resources, including a search and rescue helicopter and dog branch, have been brought in to help around the Fionnphort, Loch Poit na h-i and Knockvologan areas.

Officers have also been reviewing CCTV footage and going door-to-door in their efforts to find Claire, as well as speaking to local businesses and ferry operators.

Family ‘worried’ about missing Claire Halliday

Last night, Inspector Matthew Shaw said: “It has now been eight days since Claire was last seen and we are extremely concerned for her welfare.

“We have received positive responses and support from partners and the community, but I am urging people to think back and get in touch with us, no matter how small it may seem, that piece of information could help us find Claire.”

Claire Halliday
Claire Halliday has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

Claire is described as being 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build with shoulder-length brown hair.

She has a pink and turquoise eye tattoo on the back of her neck and a butterfly tattoo at the base of her spine.

When last seen, she was wearing a white jacket with a cream-coloured hood or hat, and white trousers.

She also regularly wears a black beanie hat.

Police have also advised she has access to a Ford Transit campervan with the registration WN52 AZP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1999 of January 9.

