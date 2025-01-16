New images released as ‘worried’ family makes call in desperate search for Claire

The “concerned” family of missing woman Claire Halliday has urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

The 35-year-old was last seen in the Fionnphort area of the island nine days ago, on Tuesday, January 7.

Police said it is unusual for her to not be in touch with her relatives and friends for this length of time.

In a statement, her family said: “We’re really worried and concerned for Claire. We just want to know that she is safe.

“If you have any information regarding Claire or where she might be, please contact the police to help us safely find her.”

Extensive searches have been carried out across Mull by police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams.

Specialist resources, including a search and rescue helicopter and dog branch, have been brought in to help around the Fionnphort, Loch Poit na h-i and Knockvologan areas.

Officers have also been reviewing CCTV footage and going door-to-door in their efforts to find Claire, as well as speaking to local businesses and ferry operators.

Family ‘worried’ about missing Claire Halliday

Last night, Inspector Matthew Shaw said: “It has now been eight days since Claire was last seen and we are extremely concerned for her welfare.

“We have received positive responses and support from partners and the community, but I am urging people to think back and get in touch with us, no matter how small it may seem, that piece of information could help us find Claire.”

Claire is described as being 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build with shoulder-length brown hair.

She has a pink and turquoise eye tattoo on the back of her neck and a butterfly tattoo at the base of her spine.

When last seen, she was wearing a white jacket with a cream-coloured hood or hat, and white trousers.

She also regularly wears a black beanie hat.

Police have also advised she has access to a Ford Transit campervan with the registration WN52 AZP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1999 of January 9.