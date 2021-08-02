Learner drivers racking up penalty points before passing test

Almost 40% of Brits admit to taking points for other drivers, with almost half of parents willing to take the risk for their kids, a recent survey shows.

In addition, a shocking 74,104 provisional drivers have points on their licence, according to DVLA data.

Taking points for someone else can lead to prosecution

The survey of 2000 drivers, by learner-driver insurance provider Veygo, showed that 39% of Brits admit to taking points for someone else.

Worryingly, 30% of Brits are unaware that it’s possible to accrue penalty points on a provisional licence with 46,361 provisional licence holders having 6-10 points, and 1,383 with over 10 points before even passing their test – all above the number of points allowed in the first two years of driving with a full licence.

Provisional drivers risk losing licence

Learner drivers can accumulate up to 11 penalty points and still take their driving test without losing their licence, and any penalty points on a provisional licence that haven’t expired will be carried over to a drivers’ full licence.

Provisional licence holders are also likely end up in court and lose their licence if they rack up 12 points within three years as a learner driver.

Almost half of parents would consider taking penalty points for their children

Although illegal, 39% of drivers are guilty of fronting – that is, taking points, or completing a driver awareness course, for someone else with men more willing to do so than women (43% to 36% women).

And even though fronting can lead to prosecution and a custodial sentence, almost half of parents would consider taking penalty points for their children if they were caught out while learning to drive.

Gunnar Peters, CEO at Veygo said: “Although the numbers of provisional licence holders with points might seems surprising, it demonstrates the need for learners to be vigilant, whether practising with an instructor, and with friends and family.”