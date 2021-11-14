Enterprise Rent-A-Car announces Aberdeen graduate jobs boost

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the world’s largest car rental company, has announced up to 28 new graduate jobs in Aberdeen.

The move comes as 239 new graduate positions are to be made available across Scotland – almost 2000 UK-wide – offering a boost to the job prospects of university graduates.

Open to all graduates from every university, regardless of subject studied and degree attained, the new positions are for the company’s prestigious and award-winning Management Training Programme.

UK-wide training options

Graduates can choose to start their training at any of Enterprise’s 450 branches across the country, with many opportunities for early advancement and quick promotion, reaching branch manager level within only two or three years.

Enterprise’s newly appointed head of European operations, Khaled Shahbo, is an example of the programme’s success, beginning his career at Enterprise on the Training Programme.

We are looking for talented and motivated individuals who want to progress quickly, are open to new opportunities, and who enjoy teamwork

Enterprise’s enhanced graduate positions provide a shot in the arm for 2021 graduates, who saw their chances of securing a suitable job fall by a third amid competition with last year’s graduates.

Ashley Hever, Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s talent acquisition director, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer a bumper roster of almost 2000 graduates the opportunity to start their career with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

2000 graduate job opportunities

“With 1,600 roles currently available and plans to add a further 400 later this year, more than ever we are looking for talented and motivated individuals who want to progress quickly, are open to new opportunities, and who enjoy teamwork and looking after customers. As we promote from within for most roles, people can rise to the top.”

Nadia Javaid, area manager was promoted five times within a few years before arriving in her current role. She said: “When I joined Enterprise in 2012 I had a very ‘traditional’ career path initially starting the Management Training Programme in Glasgow.”

Fast track career

“I had five promotions within my first few years eventually being promoted to area manager. I am now responsible for seven branches across Glasgow and the West of Scotland.

“None of this could have been possible without joining the Graduate Management Training Programme.”

The positions will be open for applications over the course of the next year. For more details go to: careers.enterprise.co.uk/graduate-management-trainee-jobs