Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Enterprise Rent-A-Car announces Aberdeen graduate jobs boost

By Felicity Donohoe
November 14, 2021, 6:00 am
Up to 28 graduate placements will be up for grabs.
Up to 28 graduate placements will be up for grabs.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the world’s largest car rental company, has announced up to 28 new graduate jobs in Aberdeen.

The move comes as 239 new graduate positions are to be made available across Scotland – almost 2000 UK-wide – offering a boost to the job prospects of university graduates.

Open to all graduates from every university, regardless of subject studied and degree attained, the new positions are for the company’s prestigious and award-winning Management Training Programme.

UK-wide training options

Graduates can choose to start their training at any of Enterprise’s 450 branches across the country, with many opportunities for early advancement and quick promotion, reaching branch manager level within only two or three years.

Enterprise’s newly appointed head of European operations, Khaled Shahbo, is an example of the programme’s success, beginning his career at Enterprise on the Training Programme.

We are looking for talented and motivated individuals who want to progress quickly, are open to new opportunities, and who enjoy teamwork

Enterprise’s enhanced graduate positions provide a shot in the arm for 2021 graduates, who saw their chances of securing a suitable job fall by a third amid competition with last year’s graduates.

Ashley Hever, Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s talent acquisition director, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer a bumper roster of almost 2000 graduates the opportunity to start their career with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

2000 graduate job opportunities

“With 1,600 roles currently available and plans to add a further 400 later this year, more than ever we are looking for talented and motivated individuals who want to progress quickly, are open to new opportunities, and who enjoy teamwork and looking after customers. As we promote from within for most roles, people can rise to the top.”

Nadia Javaid, area manager was promoted five times within a few years before arriving in her current role. She said: “When I joined Enterprise in 2012 I had a very ‘traditional’ career path initially starting the Management Training Programme in Glasgow.”

Fast track career

“I had five promotions within my first few years eventually being promoted to area manager. I am now responsible for seven branches across Glasgow and the West of Scotland.

“None of this could have been possible without joining the Graduate Management Training Programme.”

The positions will be open for applications over the course of the next year. For more details go to: careers.enterprise.co.uk/graduate-management-trainee-jobs

 

Skye car hire company praised for keep left stickers amid ongoing campaign

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]