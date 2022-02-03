Vicki Butler-Henderson: What makes a car the best in the world?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: What makes a car the best in the world?

By Vicki Butler-Henderson
February 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Vicki Butler-Henderson.
Vicki Butler-Henderson.

Winning an award is great, whether it’s a school art trophy, a Blue Peter badge or a medal for bravery.

Receiving an award gives us a well-earned sense of pride and it’s an achievement that stays with us for life.

The car industry has started its cycle of award ceremonies for the best in all sorts of categories from design to economy, and the winning manufacturers have already begun to crow about their crowns.

Mk1 Mazda MX-5.

Being an award-winner is a huge bonus for any product, whether it’s on the supermarket shelf or in a showroom, and with the current semiconductor shortage needed to build a brand new car, awards are essential in making them as attractive as possible and worth the long wait.

But what makes a car the best in the world? For me, I don’t really mind what it looks like as long as it has great performance and handles brilliantly.

But you might prefer something that’s hugely reliable or incredibly comfortable?

Putting together the perfect car

The perfect car? Gold wheels, rear spoiler and Lambo lime green, by Vicki Butler-Henderson.

On a recent Zoom call with some fellow car nuts, we tried to create the world’s best car using our favourite parts from any car ever made.

Our suggestions included the rear whale tale from a Ford Escort Cosworth, the short gear lever from a Honda S2000, the door handles from a Mk1 Mazda MX-5, all sprayed in the colour of a lime green Lamborghini and sitting on a set of gold racing wheels.

Individually, these items are unquestionably fabulous but, as my non-award-winning drawing shows, put them all together and they’re a recipe that’s best avoided.

Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

Grey tops UK’s favourite vehicle colours

There was a car colour that nobody bought in Scotland at all last year – maroon. Only a dozen people actually bought a car in that shade of red in the whole of the UK in 2021, which was the lowest number for that shade in almost 25 years.

This week the UK’s favourite car colours were announced and, disappointingly, grey topped the charts for the fourth year running. This is followed by black and white, with the first burst of colour coming in at number four, and that’s blue.

The Honda S2000.

To keep boredom at bay sometimes when we’re on the road, the kids and I play “spot the yellow car” where the first one to do so gets a prize. Well, for our next trip to Scotland I’m definitely upgrading this to a maroon car.

And if I bend the rules for the colour to be matched to Scotland’s current Car of the Year, the all-electric Skoda Enyag, then I’ll have to make the prize the best award the game has ever seen – a huge poster of my drawing, of course!

You Tube: The CAR Girl Vicki Butler-Henderson
Twitter: @vb_h
Instagram: vickibutlerhenderson

