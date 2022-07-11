WATCH: Off road fundraising safari brings boost to Children 1st charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Off road fundraising safari brings boost to Children 1st charity

By Felicity Donohoe
July 11, 2022, 5:00 pm

Scotland’s Children 1st Charity has received a boost from the Buchan Off Road Drivers Club (BORDC) after the group welcomed visitors to the Royal Deeside Motor Show for a fundraising safari.

Despite heavy rain and muddy conditions over the weekend the sun shone for visitors on the Sunday, with the club raising £855.25 in charitable donations for Children 1st (see gallery below).

Kincardine Castle laird in the driving seat

Members of the Buchan Off Road Drivers Club at the Royal Deeside Motor Show.

The club carried 360 people safely around the course without incident or injury throughout the weekend, said club committee member Alistair Tong, with visitors also  treated to a winching demonstration.

He said: “We set about finding the tipping point of a Land Rover – thanks to all involved in keeping the chairman’s truck in one piece so that you could have a shot on Sunday.

“Ed Bradford (laird of Kincardine Castle and estate) was a great sport, too, as he volunteered to be in the truck while it was going over!”

Club members bring off-roading to visitors

The Buchan Off Road Drivers Club members who helped raise funds for Children 1st.

The weekend was made possible by BORDC club members who gave up their time to help introduce people to off-roading, added Alistair.

“A huge thanks has gone to those who turned out and made it possible. We had 22 drivers sign up, including four new members who joined especially – or because of – the event.

“Various partners and family members assisted in many capacities as well – all greatly appreciated.”

Alistair Tong of the Buchan Off Road Drivers Club at the Royal Deeside Motor Show. Images by Scott Baxter.

Alistair Tong.
Remote control cars were also available for use on the day.

Off the beaten track in magnificent machines

Have a look at the gallery from the Royal Deeside Motor Show 2022

Royal Deeside Motor Show in carbon offset drive

