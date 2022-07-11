WATCH: Off road fundraising safari brings boost to Children 1st charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Children 1st Charity has received a boost from the Buchan Off Road Drivers Club (BORDC) after the group welcomed visitors to the Royal Deeside Motor Show for a fundraising safari.

Despite heavy rain and muddy conditions over the weekend the sun shone for visitors on the Sunday, with the club raising £855.25 in charitable donations for Children 1st (see gallery below).

Kincardine Castle laird in the driving seat

The club carried 360 people safely around the course without incident or injury throughout the weekend, said club committee member Alistair Tong, with visitors also treated to a winching demonstration.

He said: “We set about finding the tipping point of a Land Rover – thanks to all involved in keeping the chairman’s truck in one piece so that you could have a shot on Sunday.

“Ed Bradford (laird of Kincardine Castle and estate) was a great sport, too, as he volunteered to be in the truck while it was going over!”

Club members bring off-roading to visitors

The weekend was made possible by BORDC club members who gave up their time to help introduce people to off-roading, added Alistair.

“A huge thanks has gone to those who turned out and made it possible. We had 22 drivers sign up, including four new members who joined especially – or because of – the event.

“Various partners and family members assisted in many capacities as well – all greatly appreciated.”

