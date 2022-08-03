Vicki Butler-Henderson: slowing down is a small price to pay for saving lives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales is set to trial a reduced speed limit of 20mph in a small number of built-up areas, with a view to adding more roads next year.

I think this is a fantastic idea.

I live on the outskirts of a city at the point where the limit changes from a 40mph into a 30mph – and, if you turn off this main route into town (which I do to reach my house), things drop once more to 20mph.

So, within the space of about 20 metres, there are three different limits. What an unnecessary kerfuffle. It would make much more sense to have the whole area as a 20mph zone.

After all, when we car drivers are not protected by our metal shells we all become pedestrians, and built-up areas are full of people walking to work, waiting at bus stops or cycling to school.

UK-wide speed reductions

Research tells us that decreasing speeds reduces the number of accidents, and increases the survival rate of anyone who has been hurt.

Therefore, you’d think we would all be united in reducing limits in towns and villages, and for us to welcome this not only across Wales but in Scotland, too, and the rest of the UK.

Benefits of 20mph blanket speed limits

During filming for Fifth Gear over the years, we have set up some deliberate crash tests to witness the horrors of what happens when two cars have a head-on, at both low and high speeds. It is a distressing thing to witness.

When the cars hit, they are smashed, ripped and punched everywhere, and it’s all done in a ridiculously quick amount of time with soul-sucking sounds.

It is such a shocking thing to see, that my heart even goes out to the crash test dummies inside.

But pedestrians are real. If you’re walking on a zebra crossing and a driver fails to stop, wouldn’t it be better for the car to be doing a maximum of 20mph rather than 30mph or 40mph?

Surely it’s a no-brainer to take that time penalty rather than a life?

And what about those other careless drivers who mount the pavement and injure the young and old as they walk along? A 20mph blanket limit should be welcomed by all.

Naturally, there are some who disagree. Yes, there are certain stretches of roads in built-up areas where a 20mph limit isn’t really justifiable e.g. a dual carriageway through sections of a city, but then there are those who argue that driving slower will add too much time to their journey.

Surely, though, it’s an absolute no-brainer to take that time penalty rather than a life?

Instagram: vickibutlerhenderson

You Tube: The CAR Girl

Presenter Fifth Gear, Discovery+ & Quest; The Car Years, ITV4

butler-henderson.com

Twitter @vb_h