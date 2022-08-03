Vicki Butler-Henderson: slowing down is a small price to pay for saving lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motors

Vicki Butler-Henderson: slowing down is a small price to pay for saving lives

By Vicki Butler-Henderson
August 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 7:28 am
Vicki Butler-Henderson.
Vicki Butler-Henderson.

Wales is set to trial a reduced speed limit of 20mph in a small number of built-up areas, with a view to adding more roads next year.

I think this is a fantastic idea.

I live on the outskirts of a city at the point where the limit changes from a 40mph into a 30mph – and, if you turn off this main route into town (which I do to reach my house), things drop once more to 20mph.

A single, lower speed limit would be better than several in one small area, says Vicki.

So, within the space of about 20 metres, there are three different limits. What an unnecessary kerfuffle. It would make much more sense to have the whole area as a 20mph zone.

After all, when we car drivers are not protected by our metal shells we all become pedestrians, and built-up areas are full of people walking to work, waiting at bus stops or cycling to school.

UK-wide speed reductions

School zones and built up areas benefit from reduced speed limits.

Research tells us that decreasing speeds reduces the number of accidents, and increases the survival rate of anyone who has been hurt.

Therefore, you’d think we would all be united in reducing limits in towns and villages, and for us to welcome this not only across Wales but in Scotland, too, and the rest of the UK.

Benefits of 20mph blanket speed limits

During filming for Fifth Gear over the years, we have set up some deliberate crash tests to witness the horrors of what happens when two cars have a head-on, at both low and high speeds. It is a distressing thing to witness.

When the cars hit, they are smashed, ripped and punched everywhere, and it’s all done in a ridiculously quick amount of time with soul-sucking sounds.

Crash tests show the damage caused by speed.

It is such a shocking thing to see, that my heart even goes out to the crash test dummies inside.

But pedestrians are real. If you’re walking on a zebra crossing and a driver fails to stop, wouldn’t it be better for the car to be doing a maximum of 20mph rather than 30mph or 40mph?

Surely it’s a no-brainer to take that time penalty rather than a life?

Driving slower will cut accident rates.

And what about those other careless drivers who mount the pavement and injure the young and old as they walk along? A 20mph blanket limit should be welcomed by all.

Naturally, there are some who disagree. Yes, there are certain stretches of roads in built-up areas where a 20mph limit isn’t really justifiable e.g. a dual carriageway through sections of a city, but then there are those who argue that driving slower will add too much time to their journey.

Surely, though, it’s an absolute no-brainer to take that time penalty rather than a life?

