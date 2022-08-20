Museum all revved up for AllFord event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grampian Transport Museum’s much-loved AllFord event is back tomorrow at Alford, and even bigger than ever as it welcomes support from none other than TrustFord.

Wholly owned by Ford Motor Company and operating as an independent dealer group with its own board of directors and operating strategies, TrustFord is part of the Ford Retail Group which also owns several Parts Plus sites.

On September 1st, TrustFord is opening Scotland’s first dealership in Aberdeen at its temporary home of 1A Minto Drive as a new state-of-the-art dealership is constructed nearby.

And to mark TrustFord’s arrival in the Granite City, it is lending a selection of vehicles from its heritage collection to Grampian Transport Museum as it celebrates the annual AllFord and 60 years of the Cortina, and Ford through the ages, with exhibits from the original Model T up to the very latest models.

The Heritage Collection is not a museum and is not open to the public. Instead, it is an eclectic collection of 110 very special Fords of all ages and types, from Model Ts to the unique Cosworth powered Transit ‘Supervan3’, and maintained for events such as press or filming.

To be among new friends who share our passion for all things Ford is fantastic

It includes the 1986 RS200 Road Car, 1987 Capri 280 Brooklands, 1991 Escort MKV Cosworth Recce and the 2007 Fiesta ST Rally.

TrustFord marketing director Julia Greenhough said: “The team at TrustFord is delighted to be supporting AllFord at Alford.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the GTM team in the planning of our participation at the event. To be among new friends who share our passion for all things Ford is fantastic.

“At TrustFord we are passionate about driving the standard in customer care and

our principles centre on being true, treating others with honesty, respect and care as well as having the attitude to make things happen and to enjoy ourselves.

“In the short time we have had the pleasure of working with the AllFord organisers we have seen very quickly that these values are shared.

“We wish all participants the best of luck and hope you all have a memorable and exciting day!”

Visitors can enjoy a hotly contested ‘Show and Shine’ competition, inter-model challenges, the ‘Grid’ of Ford engined competition cars, trade stands and entertainments for all the family.

Your Car and Press and Journal columnist Andrew Martin will also be commentating throughout the day.

The event runs from 11-4pm. Entry to the museum is £8 for an adult, £7 concession and student, and £1 child. For more details see gtm.org.uk call 01975 562292 or email events@gtm.org.uk