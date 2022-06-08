Rugged restyle brings a boost to Fiesta Active X

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ford transformed the supermini market when they launched the sixth generation Fiesta way back in 2008.

It set new standards in its class for ride, refinement and handling.

Four years ago, Ford shook up the market once more with the seventh iteration of the car. This new Fiesta again moved the game forward when it came to how comfortable and refined a small car can be.

New and improved looks

That version of the car has had a mid-life update for 2022. It’s been given a mild restyle, some extra safety kit, and technology such as LED headlights, a 12.3in digital display and adaptive cruise control with speed sign recognition.

I spent a week with the Active X version of the Fiesta. This model gets slightly raised suspension designed to make the car a little more rugged.

It’s not aimed at any kind of off-roading at all but the extra ground clearance should help it negotiate a farm track or campsite. There are roof rails, while plastic wheel arch protectors help prevent mud splattering the paint.

The Fiesta hatchback starts at around £16,385 with Active models coming in at around the £20,000 mark.

The extra 18mm of ride height gives you an slightly more elevated view of the road than you get in the standard hatchback. It also makes ingress and egress that little bit easier, which my 43-year-old knees appreciated.

Choice of trims for buyers

Buyers have two trim levels to pick from: the Active Edition and the Active X Edition that I spent a week with.

Both are well equipped, with sat nav, cruise control, heated seats, a 6.5in touchscreen and Ford’s superb QuickClear system, which defrosts the windscreen in seconds.

The Active X Edition I drove adds in a larger touchscreen (eight inches), a B&O sound system, part leather seats and keyless entry.

Mine also came with optional Matrix LED headlights, which give extra visibility on dark nights, a driver assistance pack, and a useful wireless charging pad for my phone.

The Ford Fiesta Active X on the road

On the road the Active model doesn’t feel too different to the standard Fiesta hatchback.

That small amount of extra height gives the suspension more play and means the ride quality is a little softer and more comfortable.

In theory being a taller car the Fiesta Active shouldn’t handle with the same pin-sharp accuracy as the hatchback.

Ford have cleverly got around this by pushing the wheels 10mm further apart, boosting stability and making the car feel really planted on the road, even in hard cornering.

Under the bonnet

Under the bonnet lies Ford’s 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine, which is available in a variety of different power outputs and with or without a mild hybrid system.

The most powerful version has 140hp but my 125hp model had plenty of oomph. It’s capable of 0-62mph in 9.4 seconds and has a top speed of 124mph.

Combined fuel economy, meanwhile, is an impressive 52.3mpg.

A smooth ride on motorways

The six-speed manual gearbox my car came with was easy to use and had a long sixth gear for comfortable motorway cruising.

Superminis have come an awful long way in the past 20 years. Back then you wouldn’t have wanted to regularly use them on long journeys.

However, at 70mph on the A90 my Fiesta was so quiet it was easy to think I was sitting in an executive saloon.

Tall people like me will appreciate the extra headroom the Active offers. Legroom is good for the class in both front and rear. At 292 litres, the boot is a decent size but some rivals offer a little more.

If you’re looking for a small car that has a little extra height but don’t want the expense of an SUV the Fiesta Active ticks a lot of boxes.

The Facts

Model: Fiesta Active X

Price: £24,855

0-62mph: 9.4 seconds

Top speed: 124mph

Economy: 52.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 122g/km