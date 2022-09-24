A quarter of UK motorists driving in illegal cars, study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A quarter of UK motorists driving in illegal cars, study shows

By Felicity Donohoe
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Tinted front windows came near the top of the list for faults.
One in four UK adults are driving around in illegal vehicles, according to latest research.

A study investigating road safety education in the UK found that 27% of motorists have been breaking road safety laws, either intentionally or unintentionally

Faulty or tinted headlights (37%), not enough tread on tyres (28%) and altered exhausts (19%) were the most commonly reported illegal car faults and modifications, with a small minority of motorists (3%) admitting they continued to drive with broken seatbelts.

As part of car repairs payment platform bumper.co.uk’s investigation into road safety education in the UK, 2,287 anonymous motorists were polled to find out if they had been breaking road safety laws.

Tinted headlights among common issues

When presented with a list of common illegal car faults and modifications, 27% responded that their current vehicle met the criteria for one or more conditions.

Of those, the most commonly reported faults and modifications were: Faulty or tinted headlights (37%), not enough tyre tread (28%), altered exhaust (19%), front side windows tinted by over 70% (12%), custom stereo system (8% ).

Broken seat belt among car faults.

When asked if concerned about the legal risk of driving with these faults, only 40% of respondents said they had considered legal implications – opening them up to some hefty fines if caught.

Driving with only one working headlight, for example, incurs a fixed penalty notice fine worth £100 plus three penalty points.

£100 fine for failing to wear a seatbelt

A small minority of motorists who met the criteria to be driving an illegally unsafe vehicle also confessed to driving with broken seatbelts (3%). Data published by the Department for Transport found that 23% of car occupant fatalities in reported road collisions in 2020 were not wearing a seatbelt.

Failing to wear a seatbelt can result in a £100 fine or as much as £500 if the matter is taken to court.

The latest national figures released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show that the pass rate for car theory tests from April 2021 to March 2022 was 54%.

Bumper asked its survey participants how confident they felt about driving theory, and just over two thirds (68%) of motorists believe they could successfully pass a theory test again on their first try – suggesting most drivers feel familiar with road safety laws, despite over a quarter continuing to drive in unsafe vehicles.

When on the road, your safety is determined by so many more factors than your perception or ability to drive. It’s not worth risking an accident

James Jackson, CEO of bumper.co.uk, said: “Road safety is an incredibly serious matter. When you drive on the road, it’s not only your responsibility to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone else on the road.

“While customisations like an extra loud exhaust or stereo system aren’t going to harm anyone, to see far more serious faults like broken seatbelts or faulty headlights being ignored is a shock.

“If your car needs repairs – don’t ignore them. There are many different options out there to make the repair process as easy and affordable as possible, such as splitting the payments over a number of months, so there’s really no excuse to not get it sorted.

“When on the road, your safety is determined by so many more factors than your perception or ability to drive. It’s not worth risking an accident, yet alone a hefty fine or points on your licence.”

Essential car checks to get you road ready for autumn

