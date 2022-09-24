Stonehaven paddleboarder adds unorthodox converted horsebox sauna to beachside business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stonehaven paddleboarder adds unorthodox converted horsebox sauna to beachside business

By Ellie Milne
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
The new sauna has been set up by Dave Jacobs from Stonehaven Paddleboarding. Supplied by Stonehaven Paddleboarding.
The new sauna has been set up by Dave Jacobs from Stonehaven Paddleboarding. Supplied by Stonehaven Paddleboarding.

A Stonehaven paddleboarder has converted an old horsebox into a wood-fired sauna for the public to enjoy.

Dave Jacobs, who runs Stonehaven Paddleboarding, was inspired by a friend to add a sauna to his beachside business.

After sourcing a second-hand horsebox online, he put his DIY skills to the test to transform it into “Driftwood” – the Estonian-style wood fired sauna.

Although it has not been up and running for long, the 55-year-old is already seeing – and feeling – the benefits.

Dave Jacobs runs a paddleboarding business in Stonehaven. Supplied by Stonehaven Paddleboarding.

He said: “I noticed it was quite a big thing down in the south coast, especially around Brighton, and that a lot of the places that have saunas down there had put them in converted horseboxes.

“They looked really good, and I knew they were popular with wild swimmers, so I thought I’d speak to some people about how easy it would be to build one, and if it would stack up financially as part of my existing business.

“It all looked pretty good, so I managed to buy a horsebox off someone down in Lockerbie and then bought all the bits and pieces to put it together.

“I’d never done anything like that in my life. Once it was built, I got AG Fenton from Stonehaven to install the stove for me – I left that part to the experts.”

The sauna was built by Dave Jacobs. Supplied by Stonehaven Paddleboarding.

Health and wellness benefits

Based at Stonehaven Harbour, the sauna is set up just 20ft away from the sea so visitors can enjoy stunning views of the beach during their sessions.

So far, the new addition has attracted wild swimmers, paddleboarders, kayakers and runners, but anyone can get in touch to book a slot.

Mr Jacobs added: “I thought I’d get it up and running so people could see it and start spreading the word, and then when it gets a bit colder hopefully people will be itching to get in.”

The sauna, which is clad with driftwood from Stonehaven Beach, can reach temperatures of 85C or higher.

The dry heat is known to aid with pain relief and recovery, as well as helping people relax.

The sauna has a view of Stonehaven Beach. Supplied by Stonehaven Paddleboarding.

The sauna environment increases blood flow to the skin, and causes your heart rate to rise and blood vessels to dilate. It has a number of health and wellness benefits, including flushing out toxins and improving circulation.

Mr Jacobs continued: “I was never a sauna user but I’ve certainly seen the benefits, and I never thought I would.

“I can feel the benefit of just getting in the sauna and then getting in the sea, back in the sauna again. You feel really good afterwards. Other people are getting that from it as well.

“It gives you a good kickstart, no matter the time of the day. Instead of just going home and putting the telly on at the end of the day, I’ll now get in the sauna and all of a sudden I’m feeling ready to go again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
