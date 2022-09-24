Stonehaven paddleboarder adds unorthodox converted horsebox sauna to beachside business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Stonehaven paddleboarder has converted an old horsebox into a wood-fired sauna for the public to enjoy.

Dave Jacobs, who runs Stonehaven Paddleboarding, was inspired by a friend to add a sauna to his beachside business.

After sourcing a second-hand horsebox online, he put his DIY skills to the test to transform it into “Driftwood” – the Estonian-style wood fired sauna.

Although it has not been up and running for long, the 55-year-old is already seeing – and feeling – the benefits.

He said: “I noticed it was quite a big thing down in the south coast, especially around Brighton, and that a lot of the places that have saunas down there had put them in converted horseboxes.

“They looked really good, and I knew they were popular with wild swimmers, so I thought I’d speak to some people about how easy it would be to build one, and if it would stack up financially as part of my existing business.

“It all looked pretty good, so I managed to buy a horsebox off someone down in Lockerbie and then bought all the bits and pieces to put it together.

“I’d never done anything like that in my life. Once it was built, I got AG Fenton from Stonehaven to install the stove for me – I left that part to the experts.”

Health and wellness benefits

Based at Stonehaven Harbour, the sauna is set up just 20ft away from the sea so visitors can enjoy stunning views of the beach during their sessions.

So far, the new addition has attracted wild swimmers, paddleboarders, kayakers and runners, but anyone can get in touch to book a slot.

Mr Jacobs added: “I thought I’d get it up and running so people could see it and start spreading the word, and then when it gets a bit colder hopefully people will be itching to get in.”

The sauna, which is clad with driftwood from Stonehaven Beach, can reach temperatures of 85C or higher.

The dry heat is known to aid with pain relief and recovery, as well as helping people relax.

The sauna environment increases blood flow to the skin, and causes your heart rate to rise and blood vessels to dilate. It has a number of health and wellness benefits, including flushing out toxins and improving circulation.

Mr Jacobs continued: “I was never a sauna user but I’ve certainly seen the benefits, and I never thought I would.

“I can feel the benefit of just getting in the sauna and then getting in the sea, back in the sauna again. You feel really good afterwards. Other people are getting that from it as well.

“It gives you a good kickstart, no matter the time of the day. Instead of just going home and putting the telly on at the end of the day, I’ll now get in the sauna and all of a sudden I’m feeling ready to go again.”