Can the new Mercedes-AMG C63S measure up against the competition?

By Jack Evans
October 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Mercedes-AMG C63S.
Mercedes-AMG has finally unveiled its new C63S, bringing a replacement for one of the most well-regarded sports cars in the business.

The previous C63 was known for its hugely emotive 4.0-litre turbocharged V8, but that has been ditched in favour of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol with hybrid assistance.

But even though it’s got plenty of new features, it won’t stop the C63 from having to go up against some seriously capable rivals.

We take a look at some of the top machines the Mercedes-AMG is set to take on.

BMW M3

The modern M3 packs more tech than ever.

The BMW M3 has always been a thorn in the C63’s side. More potent than ever, the latest M3 – and coupe M4 – bring some real sharpness to the road, with pinpoint handling and a soaring six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

The C63 Estate will also have a new rival when it hits the road in the form of BMW’s new – and much anticipated – M3 Touring.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Alfa Romeo really shook up the market when it released the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Here was a car with all of the charm that you’d expect from this Italian brand, but one that was backed up by genuine athleticism and boatloads of performance.

It’s helped no end by superbly accurate steering, too, while its V6 engine produces one of the best sounds in the business.

Audi RS5

The RS5 uses a turbocharged V6.

Audi’s RS5 has often been the more mature choice against the mad-hat C63 and M3, but this shouldn’t diminish its capability.

The latest model retains Audi’s famous quattro all-wheel-drive system which, when linked to a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, makes for an excellent all-weather performance.

It’s also surprisingly practical, with a decent amount of interior space and a well-sized boot helping to give some day-to-day usability to the RS5.

Ford Mustang Mach 1

Ford Mustang Mach 1.

Ford’s Mustang is a muscle car icon and it’s one that has seen great success since its official arrival here in the UK. The Mach 1 is the sharpest version to have arrived on the scene yet, with uprated suspension and an altogether more serious focus.

It still has the Mustang’s famous V8 engine at its heart, but all of these tweaks add together to create one dynamic ‘stang.

Lexus RC F

Visual alterations are minor, but do give a welcome lift to the look of the car.

Lexus mainly focuses on its more sensible hybrid and electric models these days, but sports cars still play a small part in this firm. And the Lexus RC F is one of the most analogue sports cars on the market.

One of the few remaining cars to use a naturally-aspirated V8 engine, the RC F’s 5.0-litre unit develops a healthy 458bhp, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 4.1 seconds.

Though this Lexus’ interior is starting to show its age, it still offers plenty in the way of style.

Porsche Cayman

The 718 Cayman GT4 is suited to life on both the road and track.

Porsche’s Cayman might not offer the practicality of the C63, and it’s restricted to two seats, but if you want an everyday performance car, and don’t need loads of space, it’s hard to beat.

Available in a range of guises, from more affordable four-cylinder units to the fire-breathing GT4 RS, its blend of fun and quality is quite hard to beat.

Even though it might be down on the Mercedes-AMG C63’s power figure, you’ll never get the feeling it’s lacking performance.

