Lexus NX 350 hybrid a sleek super cruiser

The Lexus NX is a good looking and extremely capable luxury SUV.

Launched in 2014, the original NX became Lexus’ most popular model in Europe with more than 175,000 of them sold on the continent.

It’s been the company’s biggest seller in the UK as well, amassing 27,000 sales by the end of last summer.

The latest, all-new model comes in two different guises. There’s the NX350h which is a traditional hybrid that doesn’t need plugged in.

It can’t go very far on battery power alone, but the electric powertrain assists the petrol engine, making it as efficient as a diesel and keeping emissions low.

Prices for this version start at around the £40,000 mark.

Swooping lines and a futuristic appearance

For an extra £9,000 you can go for the Lexus 450h. This one does plug into the mains, or any public charger, and will cover up to 40 miles in fully electric mode.

That’s a hefty extra initial outlay but it does buy you the ability to do most of your daily driving without using a drop of increasingly expensive petrol.

Lexus brought an NX350h north of the border for Scottish motoring journalists to try out.

It’s a very smart looking car, with swooping lines and a futuristic appearance.

Some entry level Lexus NX are front wheel drive but the majority will be four-wheel drive, which makes them perfect for dealing with Scotland’s nasty winter weather.

On the glorious summer day I drove the car in, the extra traction wasn’t needed. Cruising in the hills above the River Clyde with Spotify playing through the car’s excellent stereo I relaxed and enjoyed the sheer pleasure of driving a nice car.

Take it easy on the revs

The powertrain marries a 2.5 litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery. Total power is 241bhp, which is enough to bring about 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds.

The engine doesn’t like to be pushed, however, and makes a raucous noise when revved hard. This is mainly due on Lexus fitting a CVT (continuously variable transmission) instead of the seven, eight or nine speed gearboxes most of its rivals use.

Drive in a more relaxed fashion, however, and the Lexus NX is a remarkably silent cruiser. You can eat up endless miles on the motorway without any effort at all.

The suspension is soft and supple, absorbing potholes and awkward cambers with ease. It grips nicely enough round bends but Lexus have designed the car with comfort rather than sports performance in mind.

The interior of the NX has been completely redesigned. Gone is the unloved trackpad system, which was an utter nightmare to use when driving.

Instead there’s a much more user friendly interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a cleaner dashboard layout.

Quality build and luxury interior

My high spec model came with every creature comfort you could ask for, from heated front and rear seats to a 360 degree camera, electric seats, high end sound system, kick sensor for the power tailgate and lots more.

The quality is absolutely top notch. Leather seats are incredibly comfortable, trim is all soft-touch, and everything feels faultlessly screwed together.

The build quality of Lexus is legendary – I’ve been inside 15-year-old models that still feel like new and don’t have a single squeak or rattle.

If you want driving dynamics from an SUV then the BMW X3 is the car for you. But if comfort and luxury are the priority then the Lexus NX350h has you covered. It’s exceptionally quiet and refined.

It has a beautiful interior. And being a Lexus it is unlikely ever to break down.

I was very impressed by it. My next goal is to get Lexus to send me the plug-in hybrid NX450h. All the same attributes but with the ability to go up to 40 miles on battery power sounds ideal to me.

The Facts

Model:

Price: 57,760

0-62mph: 7.7 seconds

Top speed: 124mph

Economy: 47.9mpg

CO2 emissions: 136g/km