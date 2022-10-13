Kingussie aim to seal Mowi Premiership title – and shinty’s first four-trophy Grand Slam in close to two decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Kingussie aim to seal Mowi Premiership title – and shinty’s first four-trophy Grand Slam in close to two decades

By Bill McAllister
October 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ruaridh Anderson (Kingussie, left) competes with Craig Mainland (Lovat) during the 2022 Camanachd Cup final.
Ruaridh Anderson (Kingussie, left) competes with Craig Mainland (Lovat) during the 2022 Camanachd Cup final.

Skilful Kingussie attacker Ruaridh Anderson aims to emulate his father, club legend Dave, by helping his team win at Lovat on Saturday to clinch the Mowi Premiership – and become the first team in 19 years to complete the four-trophy Grand Slam.

“My dad won at least one Slam, so it would be pretty special to follow suit,” said 22-year-old Ruaridh. “It would be a really memorable achievement for our current group, who have basically grown up together and played together since primary school.

“We’ve managed to grind out results at times this year while sometimes not being at our best. Because of that, we realise that potentially we’ve a lot more to give next season.”

Anderson added: “Our manager John Gibson really knows what he’s doing, while fitness coach Neil Bowman has been absolutely massive for us for such a long time.”

Classy defender Rory Borthwick is on holiday and misses the Kiltarlity trip, as well as Kingussie’s final fixture at Oban Camanachd on October 22.

Manager Gibson said: “It’s a pity Rory misses out as we chase the two points we need for the title. He’s only been about 70% fit all season due to injury, but he’s done tremendously well.

“However, we have Lee Bain and Louis Munro back for what should be a difficult game against a good Lovat team.”

Lovat have various fitness issues, but feel they were unlucky in the Camanachd Cup final and would love to spoil the Slam party.

Kinlochshiel, with teenager Archie MacRae realising his potential, have been on an impressive run – but if they were to slip up at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll that would hand the Premiership to Kingussie, even if they lose to Lovat.

Third-top Newtonmore end their season at home to Oban Camanachd.

Skye look to earn Invincibles tag

John Gillies, who came off with hamstring trouble in Skye’s vital win at Beauly last weekend, should be fit for their final fixture at Inveraray as the islanders bid to clinch the National Division title – and complete their league campaign undefeated.

“We ended Inveraray’s promotion hopes by beating them 5-1 at Portree three weeks ago, so they’ll be out for revenge,” said manager Kenny Macleod. “John Gillies should be OK to take part as we try to end our fine season in style.”

Aberdour bid farewell to the National Division with a trip to second-bottom Strathglass – the final fixture for both.

The Fifers could pull level with the home side if they win, but Strath’s massive 22-goal advantage should clinch Aberdour’s relegation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Glen Mackintosh (Newtonmore).
Shinty: Veteran Glen Mackintosh fires Newtonmore to Sutherland Cup final glory
Caberfeidh defender and captain Blair Morrison. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Caberfeidh captain Blair Morrison
Newtonmore face Lovat in the Sutherland Cup final.
Shinty: Newtonmore attacker fit for Sutherland Cup final despite injuring arm in farm accident
Greg Matheson (Lovat) with Conor Cormack (Kinlochshiel) in their MOWI Premiership encounter at Balgate, Kiltarlity.
Shinty: Skye set sights on National Division title while Caberfeidh, Kingussie and Kinlochshiel chalk…
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson gets his hat-trick to secure a 3-3 draw at Kingussie in July.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Newtonmore forward Iain Robinson
Ross Gordon celebrates the opening goal for Skye against Glenurquhart.
Shinty: Skye looking to set up National Division title decider
Skye's Ross Gordon (left) celebrates his second goal against Glenurquhart with Jordan Murchison.
Shinty: Lovat hope Bonfire Night fixture is a damp squib, Kilmallie pick up welcome…
Skye captain Iain MacInnes, whose team won the MacMaster Cup by beating Newtonmore 5-1 at Kingussie last week. Photograph - Neil Paterson
JUNIOR SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Skye's MacMaster Cup-winning captain Iain MacInnes
Kilmallie's Shane O'Rua (10) is congratulated on his second goal by Ryan Stewart against Inverness in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at Canal Park, Caol.
Shinty: Kilmallie draft in club legend in bid to beat the drop
The victorious Kingussie team after beating Lovat in the Camanachd Cup final.
Kingussie's James Falconer sidesteps medical advice to score in Camanachd Cup final win against…

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented