Kingussie aim to seal Mowi Premiership title – and shinty’s first four-trophy Grand Slam in close to two decades

Skilful Kingussie attacker Ruaridh Anderson aims to emulate his father, club legend Dave, by helping his team win at Lovat on Saturday to clinch the Mowi Premiership – and become the first team in 19 years to complete the four-trophy Grand Slam.

“My dad won at least one Slam, so it would be pretty special to follow suit,” said 22-year-old Ruaridh. “It would be a really memorable achievement for our current group, who have basically grown up together and played together since primary school.

“We’ve managed to grind out results at times this year while sometimes not being at our best. Because of that, we realise that potentially we’ve a lot more to give next season.”

Anderson added: “Our manager John Gibson really knows what he’s doing, while fitness coach Neil Bowman has been absolutely massive for us for such a long time.”

Classy defender Rory Borthwick is on holiday and misses the Kiltarlity trip, as well as Kingussie’s final fixture at Oban Camanachd on October 22.

Manager Gibson said: “It’s a pity Rory misses out as we chase the two points we need for the title. He’s only been about 70% fit all season due to injury, but he’s done tremendously well.

“However, we have Lee Bain and Louis Munro back for what should be a difficult game against a good Lovat team.”

Lovat have various fitness issues, but feel they were unlucky in the Camanachd Cup final and would love to spoil the Slam party.

Kinlochshiel, with teenager Archie MacRae realising his potential, have been on an impressive run – but if they were to slip up at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll that would hand the Premiership to Kingussie, even if they lose to Lovat.

Third-top Newtonmore end their season at home to Oban Camanachd.

Skye look to earn Invincibles tag

John Gillies, who came off with hamstring trouble in Skye’s vital win at Beauly last weekend, should be fit for their final fixture at Inveraray as the islanders bid to clinch the National Division title – and complete their league campaign undefeated.

“We ended Inveraray’s promotion hopes by beating them 5-1 at Portree three weeks ago, so they’ll be out for revenge,” said manager Kenny Macleod. “John Gillies should be OK to take part as we try to end our fine season in style.”

Aberdour bid farewell to the National Division with a trip to second-bottom Strathglass – the final fixture for both.

The Fifers could pull level with the home side if they win, but Strath’s massive 22-goal advantage should clinch Aberdour’s relegation.