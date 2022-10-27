Tradition and technology: Alfa Tonale hybrid delivers best of both worlds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tradition and technology: Alfa Tonale hybrid delivers best of both worlds

By Alan Douglas
October 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alfa Romeo is changing – a statement which might bring some concern to committed petrolheads.

But they shouldn’t fear. The legendary Italian brand continues to be a byword for performance, styling and the pure enjoyment of driving but it’s also determined to step up quality and reliability while dipping a toe into electric power.

It’s had something of a chequered history in the dependability department but at its heart has always been a commitment to providing that element of fun which has steadily been taken away from life on the road amid increasing legislation and a focus on environmental issues.

There’s a strong sense of optimism about the latest model to bear the iconic Alfa badge

In recent times, some pretty stunning machines have appeared with the classic badge and any time I’ve spent behind the wheel of the four-door Giulia saloon – especially in breathtaking Quadrifoglio spec, the renowned four-leaf, twin-turbo version – has been memorable.

Equally, the Cloverleaf Stelvio is a remarkable machine which achieved the record for the fastest SUV to go round the iconic Nurburgring circuit in Germany.

They appeal to a specialised market with deep pockets so, not surprisingly, sales figures have been less exciting back at the Turin HQ than the cars have been for their exhilarated owners.

But that might be about to change and there’s a strong sense of optimism among the bosses of the brand here in Britain about the latest model to bear the iconic Alfa badge.

Alfa’s entry into the EV market

The Tonale is a four-door sporty compact SUV and if it appeals as much as is being predicted it should sell more in the UK than the Giulia and Stelvio combined.

More significantly, though, it marks the brand’s entry into electrification – some would say a bit late, but better than never – and the first step towards electrifying the entire range.

Technology meets tradition

Alfa describes it as a “metamorphosis” into the new era and say the car is the most technologically advanced car they’ve ever made, with top-level connectivity and an infotainment system which offers over-the-air updates and integration with Amazon Alexa, which might draw delight from some and Big Brother fears from others.

But, wait for it – the new Tonale is also the first-ever to be equipped with an NFT digital certificate. If you’ve been left behind and bewildered by the boffins, let me explain as best I can.

That’s a non-fungible token – a unique digital identifier that can’t be copied, substituted, or subdivided, that is used to certify authenticity and ownership.

It records the vehicle’s data over its life to guarantee its status to give reassurance to future owners and help keep up its second-hand value.

Veloce by name, Veloce by nature

Most potential buyers will be interested in the performance and after a few sparkling miles in the range-topping Veloce version, directly translated from the Italian for ‘rapid’, I can confirm that it is true to its name.

The lower level Ti, which is about £3,000 cheaper, doesn’t hang about, either, and if you’re prepared to be patient, a powerful plug-in hybrid version giving around 37 miles of pure electric range and all-wheel drive is expected early next year.

It’s in the DNA

In the meantime, both versions have got the same 1.5 litre mild hybrid 4-cylinder petrol engine but, as well as extra body features and bright red Brembo brake calipers, the Veloce comes with adaptive suspension which can be controlled independently of the DNA drive modes button so if you’re in the Dynamic setting, you can alter the firmness of the ride.

That may not seem much but on the testing route around some challenging roads in North Yorkshire, it was quite a relief to go for the softer setting when the going got a bit rough.

As for the new power set-up, it’s been designed to give drivers a good hybrid experience and efficiency without jeopardising performance.

The small electric motor can get the car moving away and provides the power for slow manoeuvres like parking or crawling in a queue, or where the full power of the petrol engine isn’t needed.

But drive it as any Alfa should be handled and you’ll find that it’s the internal combustion unit that’s doing the work.

Good looks and smart interior

On the positive side, the car looks good – I drove some early examples in classic Alfa red and Misano Blue – and the interior finish is well put together with distinctive Italian styling like the steering-wheel-mounted start button.

The sweet paddleshifters – slivers of aluminium mounted on the steering column – are standard on the Veloce models and they’re a delight for clicking up and down the dual-clutch gearbox.

There’s plenty of room inside for you and your friends, although I heard one long-legged colleague complain that the driver’s seat wouldn’t go back as far as he would have liked for comfort.

The fact is, if you drive an Alfa, you are happy to make a few allowances for the experience of getting behind the wheel of something with such great heritage. Now with the Tonale and its electric bits, you can combine automotive history with the latest technology.

The Facts

Model: Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce Hybrid

Price: £42,495 (£43,195 as tested)

0-60mph: 8.8 seconds

Top Speed: 132mph

Economy: 48mpg combined

CO2 Emissions: 135 g/km

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglia style and speed is in the D-N-A

 

Tags

