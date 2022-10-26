Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker

By Jack McKeown
October 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery

Need a car that’s enormously practical, extremely luxurious and amazing off road? Then the Land Rover Discovery has you covered.

Seven seats, a gargantuan boot and endless off-trail capability are among its many talents. Land Rover updated the Discovery last year, with improved driving dynamics, new engines and better technology.

Land Rover Discovery

I spent a week with the SE R-Dynamic D250 version of the Discovery. With a price tag of £59,605 it sits at the more affordable end of the range.

The entry point for a Discovery is around £55,000 and you can pay north of £75,000 for one without touching the options list.

It came with Land Rover’s very capable 3.0 litre diesel engine paired with the now-ubiquitous mild hybrid technology.

Comfort and space

With 249hp and 570Nm of torque it’s no slouch. Getting to 60mph takes just 7.6 seconds. Drive carefully and you’ll get around 33mpg, which isn’t bad at all for such a huge car.

The Discovery’s cabin is a very pleasant place to be no matter which seat you’re in. The front and middle rows have all the leg and headroom you could want.

And while very tall people might not want to sit in the third row, seats six and seven can hold average sized adults in comfort. That’s something not many seven seaters can manage.

Generous interior proportions

With all seven seats in use there’s 258 litres of boot space. Most people will only use the rearmost seats occasionally, however.

In five-seat mode there’s an amazing 1,137 litres. Drop the second row and that more than doubles to 2,406 litres. I managed to fit a three-seater Chesterfield sofa in my test car, saving myself a chunk on van hire.

The fifth generation Discovery’s looks have been divisive since it was launched more than half a decade ago. Time has improved my opinion of it, but the rear end is still all wrong.

The Defender and Range Rover have proved Land Rover can design fabulous looking vehicles when it wants to.

Adept and smooth suspension

None of that matters when you’re driving, though. Here the Discovery is excellent. Its mighty suspension is as adept at smoothing out potholes and speedbumps as it as clambering over rocks or along stream beds.

Take it up to 70mph and it’s as quiet and comfortable as a luxury saloon. After a drive to the west coast and back I emerged feeling as fresh as after a morning sitting on my living room sofa.

Despite weighing nearly 2.5 tonnes it handles very well indeed. Grip is excellent and although the tall sided body will lean you need to be cornering very hard indeed to make it do so.

Only BMW’s superbly dynamic X5 is clearly better when it comes to handling – and it can’t do half of what the Discovery can off road.

It will do anything you ask of it off road. And it’s classy enough to look good on any driveway

I didn’t take the Discovery off road this time but I’ve driven it extensively at the Land Rover Experience in Dunkeld. It is monstrously capable, able to wade through water nearly a metre deep.

Even the centre’s notorious rock crawl, in the middle of the Highland Perthshire forests, was taken in its stride.

A luxurious drive

Not everyone will want a car as big as the Discovery. It’s almost five metres long and 1.9 metres tall.

Not everyone will be able to afford one either. But if you do want a car this size and can afford it you’ll be buying one of the most impressive all round cars there is.

It will do anything you ask of it off road. It’s luxurious and comfortable enough to cross continents in. It can swallow a whole family, all their luggage and the dog. And it’s classy enough to look good on any driveway.

The Facts

Model: Land Rover Discovery

Price: £59,605

0-60mph: 7.6 seconds

Top speed: 120mph

Economy: 33.9mpg

CO2 emissions: 218g/km

Experience an off-roading adventure like no other with Land Rover

