Audi RS4 Avant: A seriously special drive

The Audi RS4 Avant was the first high performance car I drove when I became this newspaper’s motoring writer way back in 2006.

Back then it had 414bhp and it was the fastest thing I’d ever driven. It’s fair to say it blew me away and I’ve had a soft spot for Audi’s performance models ever since.

Seventeen years, a few grey hairs, and more than 1,000 cars later I discovered the 2023 version of the RS4 still puts a huge grin on my face.

The V8 engine that powered the 2006 model has been superseded by a twin-turbo V6 engine. It may have fewer cylinders but it has more power, with 450bhp on tap.

That’s enough to get it from 0-62mph in around four seconds and it’ll go on to 155mph, or 174mph if you pay extra to have the electronic speed limiter removed.

Not everyone will notice the RS4’s fantastic performance potential though. At a casual glance it’s just another Audi A4 estate. It’s only when you look closer and spot that it’s lower to the ground and has bigger wheels and extra scoops and bulges that you realise it’s something a lot more special.

Impressive versatility

It is seriously quick. Switch the car to sports mode, put the foot to the floor and it pins you back in your seat.

If anything the grip is even more impressive than the performance. With huge tyres, four-wheel drive and zero body roll, the RS4 holds its line through even the hardest of cornering. You would need a race track and a higher level of driving skill than I possess to find its limits.

What makes the car even more impressive is its versatility. High performance estate cars are quite rare and the RS4 is comfortable and practical enough to be used as your main or only car.

There is room for adults in the back and at 495 litres the boot is big enough for a couple of dogs or the whole family’s luggage. Drop the rear seats and there’s a huge 1,495 litres of load space.

The Audi RS4 is packed with creature comforts as well. Electrically adjustable seats are upholstered in soft quilted leather. There’s three zone climate control, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, a 360 degree camera and all manner of other goodies.

The interior is beautifully put together and feels as opulent as you’d expect in a £70,000 car. The only thing I lamented is Audi’s misguided decision to get rid of its intuitive rotary controller and instead go down the touchscreen route.

No ordinary estate

I drove from down the east coast to Edinburgh in my RS4 and at 70mph on the motorway it cruises as quietly as any executive saloon. Only when you pull off overtaking manoeuvres in a heartbeat do people realise you’re not driving an ordinary estate car.

The suspension is on the firm side of comfortable but you soon get used to it and it’s a small price to pay for the car’s huge performance capabilities.

Performance

I took the RS4 for a spin on some quiet Perthshire country roads. While going nowhere near the edge of the car’s performance envelope – I wanted to give it back to Audi in one piece – I had a tremendous time throwing it round some bends and enjoying the thrill of its acceleration.

The eight speed automatic gearbox is absolutely seamless and you can change gears yourself using paddle shifters if you want to get more involved.

I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the Audi RS4 all over again. It’s a car I have a lot of fondness for.

We’re now in the last few years when cars like this will still be made. I know climate change is real and we need to change the way we live but part of me will miss the thrills of the Audi RS4 and other cars of its ilk.

The Facts

Model: Audi RS4 Avant

Price: £71,785

0-62mph: 4.1 seconds

Top speed: 155mph

Economy: 28.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 224g/km

