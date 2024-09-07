Pet Tales: Turner shows us his favourite walkies and dog-friendly businesses in Aberdeenshire

The owner: Laura Bridge lives in Ellon and is proud to have been raised in Aberdeenshire. Laura works for a mental health charity and her gorgeous golden retriever Turner keeps her company while she works from home.

Turner has amassed a loyal following on his Instagram account, Tales of Turner, where he and Laura share all their favourite Aberdeenshire walks and local businesses.

How long has Turner been in your life?

He’s been in my life since May 2023. I drove all the way to Campbeltown on the Kintyre Peninsula to bring him home as an 8-week-old pup. He’s almost 18 months old now.

I almost named him Campbell after the place of his birth, but in the end settled on Turner after Frank Turner, my favourite musician.

Were you a pet person before Turner?

As a child my family home was always full of animals, from dogs and cats, to hamsters and gerbils, to terrapins and fish.

I’ve wanted a dog of my own for many years, but it was never practical in my previous work roles. When I started working from home full-time two years ago, I felt like I was finally in the position to welcome a dog into my life.

Tell us about your Instagram account, Tales of Turner.

Truthfully, I only started Turner’s Instagram, Tales of Turner, because I worried that I was annoying people by posting endless puppy photos to my personal account.

It turned out to be the best thing I could have done.

It’s a pleasant surprise how many people it’s helped me to connect with. Turner has a little squad of doggy pals we never would have met without Instagram, and I’ve felt so much better supported because of this silly little app.

Getting through the puppy and adolescent stages can be a real challenge and it’s been amazing to have a community around us, reassuring me that we’re not alone in going through that.

Instagram introduced me to some amazing local businesses and inspired me with new places to explore on our walks. I hope that by sharing our adventures we might in turn inspire someone else to see what this beautiful county has to offer.

What are your favourite Aberdeenshire walks?

We are spoiled for beautiful walks in Aberdeenshire – whether coastal, mountains or woodlands – it’s hard to narrow it down.

On the coast we love walking to Hackley Bay or visiting the lighthouse at Rattray Head; and inland we love a quick walk up to the Prop of Ythsie, a swim at Dalmadilly Ponds near Kemnay, and a visit to the Bishop’s Palace on Fetternear Estate.

What are some of your favourite dog-friendly businesses in Aberdeenshire?

We’re fortunate to have some brilliant businesses in Aberdeenshire. We’re big fans of The Pet Stop in Ellon for tasty treats, and Millie’s Paws in Rothienorman for all the training gear you could ever need.

We also have some great coffee shops where I know Turner is welcome. Trellis in Newburgh, Dreamy Goat in Inverurie, and Forest Farm Dairy are some of our faves.

Is there one core memory that epitomises your relationship with Turner?

I love adventuring with Turner but some of my favourite moments with him are in the comfort of our own home.

I love learning new tricks with him, and some of my fondest memories are of watching him at his most comfortable and confident, fully engaged with me in the moment.

Our current favourite is ‘Footsies’ – where he places his paws on top of my feet and we walk around together. It’s a bit silly, but it’s in these moments that my relationship with him feels at its very best.

Want your pet to feature in Pet Tales? Email us at:

PetTales@Pressandjournal.co.uk