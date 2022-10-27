Talk of the Town: Bakes galore at brand new Gumblossom Bakeshop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re a fan of indulgent bakes, you’re going to love this…

Gumblossom Bakeshop

Sisters Sarah and Ailsa Davidson are doin’ it for themselves with the opening of their new bakeshop.

They’ve been running Gumblossom from their home kitchen since 2019. But now, with their new shop on Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place, they’re expanding their stellar reputation.

Cookies, brownies, cakes and brookies are the star attractions. Enjoy a hot coffee and experience Aberdeen’s coolest new bakery spot.

Broadstraik Inn

The newly reopened Broadstraik Inn on Westhill’s Straik Road has been enjoying welcoming customers through its doors once again.

Value for money drinks is the venue’s USP, with the owners even reducing standard pint prices in recent weeks.

Traditional Scottish food is also on the menu here and live entertainment nights promise jubilant atmospheres come the weekend.

NY Pizza

Ever fancied trying a Chicago-style deep-dish pizza? NY Pizza on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street is the place to find them.

Laden with indulgent sauces, thick crusts and toppings of your choice, you won’t find this style of pizza anywhere else in Aberdeen at the moment.

You’ll also find a selection of vegan pizzas here too.

Douneside House

Quality cuisine in the north-east doesn’t come much more refined than the dishes on the menu at Douneside House, located in Tarland near Aboyne.

The stunning country house is one of the most elegant venues in the north-east. Homegrown produce from the hotel’s own garden is the secret behind the freshness of its ingredients.

Expect unforgettable taste sensations here.

The Esslemont

The Esslemont is a chic restaurant based on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Tapas dishes are top-notch here. On Saturdays from 12pm to 4pm, tuck into Tipsy Tapas with four tapas dishes of your choice and prosecco.

Sundays are perfect for traditional roasts while week-round favourites such as burgers and Peterhead haddock and chips are also superb.