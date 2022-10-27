Talk of the Town: Bakes galore at brand new Gumblossom Bakeshop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Bakes galore at brand new Gumblossom Bakeshop

By Jamie Wilde
October 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Sisters Sarah and Ailsa Davidson are the proud owners of the newly opened Gumblossom Bakeshop. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Sisters Sarah and Ailsa Davidson are the proud owners of the newly opened Gumblossom Bakeshop.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re a fan of indulgent bakes, you’re going to love this…

Gumblossom Bakeshop

Indulgent cookies are hard to resist at Gumblossom Bakeshop.

Sisters Sarah and Ailsa Davidson are doin’ it for themselves with the opening of their new bakeshop.

They’ve been running Gumblossom from their home kitchen since 2019. But now, with their new shop on Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place, they’re expanding their stellar reputation.

Cookies, brownies, cakes and brookies are the star attractions. Enjoy a hot coffee and experience Aberdeen’s coolest new bakery spot.

Broadstraik Inn

The Broadstraik Inn. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

The newly reopened Broadstraik Inn on Westhill’s Straik Road has been enjoying welcoming customers through its doors once again.

Value for money drinks is the venue’s USP, with the owners even reducing standard pint prices in recent weeks.

Traditional Scottish food is also on the menu here and live entertainment nights promise jubilant atmospheres come the weekend.

NY Pizza

Chicago-style deep dish cheese pizza with tomato sauce. Picture supplied by Shutterstock

Ever fancied trying a Chicago-style deep-dish pizza? NY Pizza on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street is the place to find them.

Laden with indulgent sauces, thick crusts and toppings of your choice, you won’t find this style of pizza anywhere else in Aberdeen at the moment.

You’ll also find a selection of vegan pizzas here too.

Douneside House

Dishes at Douneside House are a feast for the eyes. Picture by Jim Irvine / DC Thomson

Quality cuisine in the north-east doesn’t come much more refined than the dishes on the menu at Douneside House, located in Tarland near Aboyne.

The stunning country house is one of the most elegant venues in the north-east. Homegrown produce from the hotel’s own garden is the secret behind the freshness of its ingredients.

Expect unforgettable taste sensations here.

The Esslemont

Chicken skewers at The Esslemont. Picture by Jim Irvine / DC Thomson

The Esslemont is a chic restaurant based on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Tapas dishes are top-notch here. On Saturdays from 12pm to 4pm, tuck into Tipsy Tapas with four tapas dishes of your choice and prosecco.

Sundays are perfect for traditional roasts while week-round favourites such as burgers and Peterhead haddock and chips are also superb.

[[title]]

[[text]]
