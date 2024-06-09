Aviemore’s Spey Valley provides a golfing test for all abilities – and a relaxing retreat too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aviemore’s Spey Valley provides a golfing test for all abilities – and a relaxing retreat too

Lodged in the heart of the Cairngorms, this course is a true Highland gem.

Macdonald Resort's Spey Valley golf course in Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Macdonald Resort's Spey Valley golf course in Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Andy Skinner

No matter the purpose of the visit, Aviemore is the sort of place where memories tend to stick.

You only have to ask some of the world’s best golfers.

Evidence of that stares you in the face when you walk into the clubhouse, at Macdonald Resort’s Spey Valley.

Proudly hanging on the wall is a picture of Brooks Koepka, who triumphed at the 2013 Scottish Hydro Challenge on those very grounds.

At the age of 23, it proved a milestone in the American’s career. It secured him automatic succession to the European Tour, which was the launchpad for a career which has seen him go on to claim five majors – and counting.

Brooks Koepka celebrates his win at the Scottish Hydro Challenge at Spey Valley in 2013. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Spey Valley enjoyed a 10-year stretch of hosting the tournament, and I was fortunate to cover the final three in my role as a sports reporter with the Press and Journal.

It was where I met a young Robert MacIntyre for the first time, and it was a privilege to witness Aberdeen’s very own David Law claim victory in the event’s final Highland staging in 2018.

Stacked with all of these memories, it is understandable that I was feeling a degree of apprehension when given the opportunity to play the course for myself several years down the line.

Lovely clubhouse welcome

The nerves were quickly diminished in the aforementioned clubhouse, however, as a result of a lovely Speyside welcome.

Clubhouse at Spey Valley golf course in Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Bacon rolls and coffee were served to set me up for my round, in full, stunning view of the Cairngorms.

But the most vital component I was provided with was a key – which unlocked one of several buggies which were parked up outside.

After negotiating the first hole, I soon appreciated the importance of a vehicle when I was confronted with the mammoth journey to the second tee.

Spey Valley golf course in Aviemore. Image: Andy Skinner/DC Thomson.

On this occasion I was joined by my wife, Shona, who was predominantly a dormant playing partner given her lack of experience. After initially driving the buggy, she was tempted to have an occasional shot of my clubs.

Let’s be clear – my own golfing ability is nothing to shout about. My short game normally serves me reasonably well – but not on this occasion.

It was time for Shona to lead the way and she duly delivered in showing me up with a monster putt on the 15th green.

Spey Valley golf course in Aviemore. Image: Andy Skinner/DC Thomson.

Spey Valley is a truly stunning course, nestled among swathes of Caledonian pine and mountainous views visible throughout.

We had a thoroughly enjoyable experience playing very casual and relaxed golf, however as proven by the calibre of those who have played the course competitively, it can challenge golfers of far greater ability than me. It can cater for all occasions.

Spey Valley golf course in Aviemore. Image: Andy Skinner/DC Thomson.

Macdonald Resort a focal point of town

Our two-night stay in the town was based at the Macdonald Resort’s Highlands Hotel which provided a very pleasant setting.

A good variety of dining options can be found on-site; we ate at the hotel’s Aspects restaurant on our first night, which offered some very tempting Scottish options. We both opted to treat ourselves to the sirloin steak, priced at £32 with all the trimmings included, and cooked to perfection with fair portions.

Macdonald Resort in Aviemore.

On our final night we made the short walk to the resort’s main centre, where we found ourselves at Giovanni’s restaurant, which looked to have recently undergone refurbishment. I opted for the arancini as a starter (£6.50) before going for the delicious prawn linguine (£16) as my main course.

There is also the option of takeaway pizzas for those looking to dine more informally.

Close to our Inverness home, it provided us with an opportunity to set the scene ahead of our subsequent honeymoon in Italy a few months later.

Ahead of returning to our room we stopped for a nightcap at the Laggan Bar, which offered a range of cocktails. Our trip coincided with the US Open golf tournament – so I was able to watch the professionals show me how to do it.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort’s spa facility.

The resort has a nice spa facility and there are a number of alternative accommodation options, including the luxurious woodland lodges.

Aviemore a must for adventure-goers

In a wider sense, Aviemore ticks just about every box when it comes to outdoor pursuits. The town’s long-established history as a ski resort is tangible, with the slopes located a short drive beyond the popular Loch Morlich, albeit that was not an option in the middle of summer.

Growing numbers of people are visiting Loch Morlich. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

As keen hillwalkers ourselves, we surprisingly didn’t take on the opportunity to tackle some of the UK’s highest mountains nearby – but instead stocked up on our kit at one of the many outdoor shops in the town centre.

Be it with family or friends Aviemore can cater for anything, and the Macdonald Resort is at the heart of much of it.

Travel facts

Macdonald Spey Valley Resort
Dalfaber Drive, Aviemore PH22 1ST GB
Call: 0344 879 9102
Visit: macdonaldhotels.co.uk/spey-valley

Conversation