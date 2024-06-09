Aviemore’s Spey Valley provides a golfing test for all abilities – and a relaxing retreat too

No matter the purpose of the visit, Aviemore is the sort of place where memories tend to stick.

You only have to ask some of the world’s best golfers.

Evidence of that stares you in the face when you walk into the clubhouse, at Macdonald Resort’s Spey Valley.

Proudly hanging on the wall is a picture of Brooks Koepka, who triumphed at the 2013 Scottish Hydro Challenge on those very grounds.

At the age of 23, it proved a milestone in the American’s career. It secured him automatic succession to the European Tour, which was the launchpad for a career which has seen him go on to claim five majors – and counting.

Spey Valley enjoyed a 10-year stretch of hosting the tournament, and I was fortunate to cover the final three in my role as a sports reporter with the Press and Journal.

It was where I met a young Robert MacIntyre for the first time, and it was a privilege to witness Aberdeen’s very own David Law claim victory in the event’s final Highland staging in 2018.

Stacked with all of these memories, it is understandable that I was feeling a degree of apprehension when given the opportunity to play the course for myself several years down the line.

Lovely clubhouse welcome

The nerves were quickly diminished in the aforementioned clubhouse, however, as a result of a lovely Speyside welcome.

Bacon rolls and coffee were served to set me up for my round, in full, stunning view of the Cairngorms.

But the most vital component I was provided with was a key – which unlocked one of several buggies which were parked up outside.

After negotiating the first hole, I soon appreciated the importance of a vehicle when I was confronted with the mammoth journey to the second tee.

On this occasion I was joined by my wife, Shona, who was predominantly a dormant playing partner given her lack of experience. After initially driving the buggy, she was tempted to have an occasional shot of my clubs.

Let’s be clear – my own golfing ability is nothing to shout about. My short game normally serves me reasonably well – but not on this occasion.

It was time for Shona to lead the way and she duly delivered in showing me up with a monster putt on the 15th green.

Spey Valley is a truly stunning course, nestled among swathes of Caledonian pine and mountainous views visible throughout.

We had a thoroughly enjoyable experience playing very casual and relaxed golf, however as proven by the calibre of those who have played the course competitively, it can challenge golfers of far greater ability than me. It can cater for all occasions.

Macdonald Resort a focal point of town

Our two-night stay in the town was based at the Macdonald Resort’s Highlands Hotel which provided a very pleasant setting.

A good variety of dining options can be found on-site; we ate at the hotel’s Aspects restaurant on our first night, which offered some very tempting Scottish options. We both opted to treat ourselves to the sirloin steak, priced at £32 with all the trimmings included, and cooked to perfection with fair portions.

On our final night we made the short walk to the resort’s main centre, where we found ourselves at Giovanni’s restaurant, which looked to have recently undergone refurbishment. I opted for the arancini as a starter (£6.50) before going for the delicious prawn linguine (£16) as my main course.

There is also the option of takeaway pizzas for those looking to dine more informally.

Close to our Inverness home, it provided us with an opportunity to set the scene ahead of our subsequent honeymoon in Italy a few months later.

Ahead of returning to our room we stopped for a nightcap at the Laggan Bar, which offered a range of cocktails. Our trip coincided with the US Open golf tournament – so I was able to watch the professionals show me how to do it.

The resort has a nice spa facility and there are a number of alternative accommodation options, including the luxurious woodland lodges.

Aviemore a must for adventure-goers

In a wider sense, Aviemore ticks just about every box when it comes to outdoor pursuits. The town’s long-established history as a ski resort is tangible, with the slopes located a short drive beyond the popular Loch Morlich, albeit that was not an option in the middle of summer.

As keen hillwalkers ourselves, we surprisingly didn’t take on the opportunity to tackle some of the UK’s highest mountains nearby – but instead stocked up on our kit at one of the many outdoor shops in the town centre.

Be it with family or friends Aviemore can cater for anything, and the Macdonald Resort is at the heart of much of it.

Travel facts

Macdonald Spey Valley Resort

Dalfaber Drive, Aviemore PH22 1ST GB

Call: 0344 879 9102

Visit: macdonaldhotels.co.uk/spey-valley