Review: Camping Village Fabulous ideal base for Rome family adventure

Relaxing family holiday in the sun? Or a sight-seeing city adventure?

This question must come up in households across the country as they plan their summer breaks.

It’s a tough choice, but there are some holidays where you can enjoy the benefits of both.

This is what led us to Camping Village Fabulous.

Why Camping Village Fabulous?

We wanted to take in all the history Rome has to offer, but as we know you can’t go swimming in the Trevi Fountain, we also wanted pools, bars and relaxation.

The park is located just 19km from Rome. We thought this would give us the ideal base to explore Italy’s historic capital.

From lounging by the pool surrounded by stunning woodland, to strolling around the Vatican City and being in awe of the Pantheon building, we wanted to do it all.

We went on a Eurocamp holiday to see if we could blend metropolitan magic with family fun.

The park at Camping Village Fabulous

Village Fabulous is a good old-fashioned site with everything you’d expect from camping. It’s set within a pine forest which gives you a lovely feeling of the outdoors while you relax at its pool and bars.

Whoever designed the park has done really well to close it off from the surrounding busy roads, which you’d never know were there until you step outside of the village boundaries.

The reception staff and information kiosk provide a round-the-clock service and are eager to help with any issues you might have, this helped create a safe feeling in the park.

What is the accommodation like at Camping Village Fabulous?

We stayed in the Azure Comfort Plus accommodation by Eurocamp. The large mobile home has three bedrooms and sleeps six.

It has a spacious dining and living area as well as a kitchen for your cooking needs.

The design is simple and clean, with a Scandinavian minimalist feel.

The outside area is a real bonus with large decking for al fresco dining and a barbecue for the designated chef.

The Azure Comfort Plus also comes complete with its own toilet and shower facilities to save you using the on-site shared toilet block.

Food and drink

Camping Fabulous offers three dining options.

The main restaurant is for your formal evening dinners. This restaurant was always busy in the evenings and offered fine dining.

If there was a criticism it felt a bit too formal, which wasn’t in keeping with the relaxed nature of the rest of the resort.

There’s a takeaway serving up burgers, sandwiches and tasty pizzas. The service here is fantastic and it stays open until after 10pm.

The best food on offer at Camping Fabulous has to be the poolside bar which served us up some fantastic lunches.

Simple cheese toasties for the kids as well as a selection of poke bowls and even sushi, it really gave the variety you are looking for when dining as a family.

The pools

Camping Village Fabulous has three large swimming pools which each offer something different.

There’s a large shallow pool for toddlers to play in. This one also has fun inflatables to keep little ones entertained throughout the day.

The main pool is the lively hub of the park during the day and it is here you’ll find activities such as aqua aerobics and underwater spin classes.

The third pool is a rubber-lined fun pool which is great for lying down in and cooling off, while simultaneously topping up your tan.

How does it compare to other Eurocamp sites?

Eurocamp rates Camping Village Fabulous as a four-star resort. Another option for exploring Rome is the Village Roma Capitol.

Village Roma is also a four-star park but has a more grown-up feel. The pools are a bit more flash and less splash.

The Village Fabulous is a large family park with many more options for accommodation, including the larger mobile homes.

The Roma park, while smaller, might suit a couple travelling rather than a large family.

Getting to the park

Camping Village Fabulous is located just 21 kilometres or a 25-minute drive from Rome Ciampino Airport.

There are transport links from the airport to the campsite, but if you want it to be hassle-free there are plenty of taxis on hand.

A taxi is priced at €45 each way.

If you are going by ferry the camp recommends these ports:

Calais – 1,681km



Zeebrugge – 1,620km



Hook of Holland – 1,675km



Caen – 1,638km

More information

As well as being close to Rome, the campsite is just a short drive away from Ostia (15km). Ostia has historic ruins and a beach for swimming and sunbathing.

The bus stop to get to Rome is just outside the camp and takes you to a rail connection for the underground.

Tourist tax: Starting from 2024 tourists must pay a levy when they arrive at the park.

Read more Press and Journal travel review here.