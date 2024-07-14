Review: Camping Village Fabulous ideal base for Rome family adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Camping Village Fabulous ideal base for Rome family adventure

Relaxing AND exploring on your family holiday? Eurocamp park can keep kids and adults happy.

One of the many pools at the Camping Village Fabulous. Image: Eurocamp.
One of the many pools at the Camping Village Fabulous. Image: Eurocamp.
By Derry Alldritt

Relaxing family holiday in the sun? Or a sight-seeing city adventure?

This question must come up in households across the country as they plan their summer breaks.

It’s a tough choice, but there are some holidays where you can enjoy the benefits of both.

This is what led us to Camping Village Fabulous.

Why Camping Village Fabulous?

We wanted to take in all the history Rome has to offer, but as we know you can’t go swimming in the Trevi Fountain, we also wanted pools, bars and relaxation.

The park is located just 19km from Rome. We thought this would give us the ideal base to explore Italy’s historic capital.

From lounging by the pool surrounded by stunning woodland, to strolling around the Vatican City and being in awe of the Pantheon building, we wanted to do it all.

We went on a Eurocamp holiday to see if we could blend metropolitan magic with family fun.

Exploring Rome is easy from the park. Image: Derry Alldritt.

The park at Camping Village Fabulous

Village Fabulous is a good old-fashioned site with everything you’d expect from camping. It’s set within a pine forest which gives you a lovely feeling of the outdoors while you relax at its pool and bars.

Whoever designed the park has done really well to close it off from the surrounding busy roads, which you’d never know were there until you step outside of the village boundaries.

The reception staff and information kiosk provide a round-the-clock service and are eager to help with any issues you might have, this helped create a safe feeling in the park.

There is a choice of cafes and restaurants at the park. Image: Eurocamp.

What is the accommodation like at Camping Village Fabulous?

We stayed in the Azure Comfort Plus accommodation by Eurocamp. The large mobile home has three bedrooms and sleeps six.

It has a spacious dining and living area as well as a kitchen for your cooking needs.

The design is simple and clean, with a Scandinavian minimalist feel.

The outside area is a real bonus with large decking for al fresco dining and a barbecue for the designated chef.

The Azure Comfort Plus also comes complete with its own toilet and shower facilities to save you using the on-site shared toilet block.

The park’s restaurant. Image: Eurocamp.

Food and drink

Camping Fabulous offers three dining options.

The main restaurant is for your formal evening dinners. This restaurant was always busy in the evenings and offered fine dining.

If there was a criticism it felt a bit too formal, which wasn’t in keeping with the relaxed nature of the rest of the resort.

There’s a takeaway serving up burgers, sandwiches and tasty pizzas. The service here is fantastic and it stays open until after 10pm.

The best food on offer at Camping Fabulous has to be the poolside bar which served us up some fantastic lunches.

Simple cheese toasties for the kids as well as a selection of poke bowls and even sushi, it really gave the variety you are looking for when dining as a family.

Swimming pools for all ages. Image: Eurocamp.

The pools

Camping Village Fabulous has three large swimming pools which each offer something different.

There’s a large shallow pool for toddlers to play in. This one also has fun inflatables to keep little ones entertained throughout the day.

The main pool is the lively hub of the park during the day and it is here you’ll find activities such as aqua aerobics and underwater spin classes.

The third pool is a rubber-lined fun pool which is great for lying down in and cooling off, while simultaneously topping up your tan.

How does it compare to other Eurocamp sites?

Eurocamp rates Camping Village Fabulous as a four-star resort. Another option for exploring Rome is the Village Roma Capitol.

Village Roma is also a four-star park but has a more grown-up feel. The pools are a bit more flash and less splash.

The Village Fabulous is a large family park with many more options for accommodation, including the larger mobile homes.

The Roma park, while smaller, might suit a couple travelling rather than a large family.

Getting to the park

Camping Village Fabulous is located just 21 kilometres or a 25-minute drive from Rome Ciampino Airport.

There are transport links from the airport to the campsite, but if you want it to be hassle-free there are plenty of taxis on hand.

A taxi is priced at €45 each way.

If you are going by ferry the camp recommends these ports:

Calais – 1,681km
 
Zeebrugge – 1,620km
 
Hook of Holland – 1,675km
 
Caen – 1,638km

More information

As well as being close to Rome, the campsite is just a short drive away from Ostia (15km). Ostia has historic ruins and a beach for swimming and sunbathing.

The bus stop to get to Rome is just outside the camp and takes you to a rail connection for the underground.

Tourist tax: Starting from 2024 tourists must pay a levy when they arrive at the park.

Read more Press and Journal travel review here

