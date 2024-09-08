The charms of Boddam: a ruined castle, a lighthouse, and a ‘murdered’ monkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The charms of Boddam: a ruined castle, a lighthouse, and a ‘murdered’ monkey

The village of Boddam, just south of Peterhead, is full of character, with a ruined castle, lighthouse and controversial 'hanged monkey' story.

Gayle explores the remains of Boddam Castle: Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Gayle explores the remains of Boddam Castle: Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

No offence to anyone who lives in Boddam, but it’s always been a place I’ve whizzed past on my way up – or down – the A90.

I was well aware of its existence, of course, and couldn’t fail to notice imposing Buchan Ness lighthouse, and a scattering of ruined buildings on the outskirts of the village.

But it wasn’t until this week that I decided to stop my car, get out, and take a look around.

Boddam lies a few miles south of Peterhead, in the shadow of the town’s power station, its huge stack dominating the landscape for miles.

The fishing harbour of Boddam.
The fishing harbour of Boddam overlooked by Buchan Ness lighthouse. Image: Shutterstock.

Parking at the harbour, I admired the colourful fishing boats and took a few snaps of lobster pots stacked in piles on the quayside.

Rock pooling opportunities

There’s plenty of scope for rock pooling on the shore, and an interpretation board, titled ‘Bandi Pots’, tells rock poolers what to look for.

If I’d been so inclined I might have found various treasures, including: dog fish egg purses; whelk egg cases; necklace shells; sea potatoes (types of urchin); and crabs galore.

All that remains of Boddam Castle.
All that remains of Boddam Castle. Image: Shutterstock.

Boddam is a great place for a wander, and as I wandered I spotted quite a few derelict and boarded-up buildings.

The shiny red post office closed last year but it’s still an eye-catching sight.

Also pretty special, and a sign that those who live here do so with pride, are the bright planters on the drying green, bursting with pretty flowers.

Boddam in Bloom – a pretty display overlooking the sea. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

My main mission was to explore Boddam Castle, but getting there involved navigating a rather overgrown track.

I found the start point after a botched attempt, which took me down towards the ruins of Buchanness Lodge, an Italianate marine villa built in 1840 by John Smith for Lord Aberdeen.

Ruined Boddam Castle

The correct start point is at a rather old information board opposite Boddam Evangelical Church.

The castle, or what’s left of it, is a curious and yet compelling ruin.

Built in the late 16th Century as a seat for the Keiths of Ludquharn – a key family in the politics of medieval Scotland – it consisted of a modest courtyard and tower house on a promontory with cliff edges dropping sharply to the sea.

The remains of Boddam Castle.
The remains of Boddam Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

A quick internet search informed me that the “most notable early member” of the family born at Boddam Castle was Sir William Keith (1669-1749). He went on to become Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania and Delaware.

The Keith family’s support for the Jacobite cause saw it ruined financially and the castle fell into decay.

The remains consist of the impressive entrance archway, and the foundations.

There was once a drawbridge to access the gate tower, which was protected by gun loops.

Remains of a moss-covered walled entrance at Boddam Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

On the north side of the courtyard was a three storey tower house of which nothing survives above the foundations.

What may have been the hinges of the drawbridge were found when a trench was cut in front of the entrance in 1868.

Ruined Boddam Castle in a striking sight. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

When the fifth and last Baronet of Ludquharn died in 1771, the castle was abandoned and later used as a quarry for building materials.

The remains are still pretty awe-inspiring, as are the views of Buchan Ness lighthouse.

Buchan Ness lighthouse

It was built in 1827 on a small island promontory – considered the most easterly part of the Scottish mainland – by the legendary Robert Stevenson, grandfather of Treasure Island author Robert Louis Stevenson.

Some fascinating facts: the lighthouse tower is 35m; 166 steps lead to the top; and the distinctive red bands were painted on the tower in 1907 to help seafarers spot it during the day.

Imposing Buchan Ness lighthouse. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Imposing Buchan Ness lighthouse. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Like most lighthouses in Scotland, Buchan Ness was automated in 1988. Its foghorn, known locally and lovingly as the Boddam Coo, fell silent in 2000.

Sadly there’s no public access – but you can rent two keepers’ cottages – so I walked round the walled enclosure on the rocky peninsula, admiring the wild coastal scenery.

Gayle on the promontory at Boddam Castle with cracking views of Buchan Ness lighthouse. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Back at the harbour, accompanied by screeching seagulls, I tried to imagine what a bustling place this would once have been.

It was first constructed in 1831, but was greatly expanded in the 1840s by George Hamilton-Gordon, the 4th Earl of Aberdeen.

The famous Peterhead granite

Exportation of the famous red Peterhead granite led to further harbour improvements in the 1870s.

These included the construction of a tramway linking the quarries at Stirling Hill, a mile to the south-east, with the harbour.

The quarries also attracted a railway to Boddam, with a branch line from Ellon arriving in 1897.

However, the early 1900s saw fishing fleets lured by better harbour facilities at Peterhead.

An upturned fishing boat welcomes visitors to Boddam Harbour. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

These days Boddam harbour remains home to a few small fishing boats – and to Thistle Seafood’s fish processing plant.

The railway closed to passengers in 1932, and to freight in 1945.

After the Second World War, Boddam became home to RAF Buchan, an important Cold War radar station tracking Russian aircraft over the North Atlantic.

Boddam Lighthouse on the Aberdeenshire coast.
Boddam from the sky. Image: Supplied.

Until 2005 this was also home to one of the UK’s two Control and Reporting Centres, which oversaw the UK’s air defences.

There’s a wee beach at Boddam, and I spotted a couple of dog walkers encouraging their dogs to swim here. However, I didn’t feel inspired enough to take a dip.

Murdered monkey

Now I can’t write about Boddam without mentioning the tale of the hanged monkey, and I apologise to any locals who may disapprove.

The story begins with a folk song written around 1800 detailing how fishermen climbed aboard a shipwrecked boat to strip it of cargo – only to find a monkey still on board.

The law back back then allowed “wreckers” to claim booty from stricken vessels, as long as no living soul remained on the boat.

When Boddam “wreckers” found the monkey, it ran up the mast – with the men then hanging it. Or so the story goes.

Information board about rock pooling at Boddam. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The “Boddamers Hung the Monkey-O” is rarely sung in the north-east now given the offence it causes, according to historian Dr Fiona-Jane Brown.

But the jest – “fa hangit the monkey” – was poked at villagers until relatively recently.

It’s thought the Noose and Monkey pub in Aberdeen was named after the tale.

