Boxing Day quiz: Test your knowledge and have some fun with our Connect at Christmas campaign

When it comes to The P&J’s mission to make the festive season less lonely this year we have a few questions to ask you all – and an unexpected trick up our sleeve.

Our Connect at Christmas campaign is bringing you all the stories about the heartache having no one with whom to share time can bring – and the amazing work being carried out by charities and volunteers to help ease it.

But we also wanted to do things ourselves to provide everyone with a little extra cheer this year.

Our fun free general knowledge quiz will be shown online on Boxing Day at 4pm and taking part is as simple as getting your pen and paper handy and clicking a link from our campaign page.

For anyone who can wait that long, it will be shown again on January 2.

Quizmaster Steve Finan will take you through several rounds of questions to test your expertise on topics from sport, music and history to geography and literature.

Of course we couldn’t resist one set about the biggest news stories you will have read in The P&J in 2020 too – and none of them about coronavirus, to give everyone a bit of a break.

Steve, a journalist, author and quiz fan, says he has not made the quiz – which is kindly being hosted for us by Cameron Productions – too hard.

“I like questions that make me think a wee bit, ones that I know that I know the answer to, but just have to find it in my memory,” he says.

As an extra treat, there will also be a trick performed by magician and mentalist Ariel Hamui which viewers with a pack of cards will be able to play along with at home too.

For more information and to register your interest, please visit the campaign page on our website where you will also find lots of other information about what Connect at Christmas is all about.