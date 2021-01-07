Lockdown: What shops are still offering click and collect?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With lockdown now in place across the country, sales shoppers have been moving online to snap up a January bargain.

We take a look at some of the shops offering a click and collect service – and returns, for those unsuitable Christmas gifts.

Anyone using the services, or doing essential shopping, is urged to follow the government guidelines such as following the one-way system, maintaining a two-metre distance, wearing a face covering and going alone where possible.

Argos

Since the implementation of Tuesday’s lockdown, Argos has allowed collection of pre-paid online orders from stores within a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Collection from stand-alone stores in mainland Scotland will be handed to customers outside of the door, and at the firm’s Stornoway store, orders can be collected from inside.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World are allowing customers to order online and have items delivered to their homes.

For those wishing to collect from stores, Currys PC World says you will not even have to leave your car, with workers placing the items in the boot for you.

For those without a vehicle, an option to “walk up” and collect is available.

Dunelm

Dunelm has closed all of its stores but is still continuing to allow click and collect services.

In a statement, the firm said: “Sadly change is inevitable during these difficult times, but that doesn’t make it any easier to share our latest update with you.

“In line with the latest government announcements, all of our stores are now closed, however, we still have many ways you can shop with us including contact-free click and collect and home delivery across England, Scotland and Wales.”

John Lewis

John Lewis is offering its click and collect service free to those spending over £30, however, a charge of £2 is being implemented on orders under this value.

This is being offered at its George Street store in Aberdeen.

Next

Next say all shops in England, Scotland and Wales are now only open for “click and collect” or returning online orders.

Stores in Northern Ireland are fully closed.

B&Q

B&Q remain open as but are also offering a one hour click and collect service. If an order is placed within an hour of the store closing, your items will be available the next day

Screwfix

Screwfix has been allowed to remain open as an essential retailer, however, the firm has urged customers to use its click and collect service, describing it as “a great way to avoid unnecessary journeys”.

____________________

Some stores previously offering click and collect services have now scaled back and are restricting services.

Apple has opted to close all of its UK stores until further notice.