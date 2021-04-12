New warning message will remind Android users to look up from their phone while walking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Have you ever accidentally walked into someone, a door or a wall while staring at your phone?

Hopefully, for Android users, this could be a thing of the past thanks to a rumoured update coming to the phones.

The Digital Wellbeing app – built into smartphones running Google’s operating system – currently allows people to monitor the amount of time they are using specific apps, as well as put limits on them.

A new feature being tested for the app called Heads Up – and spotted by XDA Developers – shows a warning alert that will pop up while people are looking at their phone and walking around.

Digital Wellbeing add "Heads Up", a feature that warns you to stop using your phone while you're walking. @xdadevelopers @thetymonbay @XDA_Forum_Admin @thetymonbay pic.twitter.com/5pEEgwuTMp — Jay Prakash Kamat (@jay__kamat) April 11, 2021

A screenshot showing the new tool said: “If you’re walking while using your phone, get a reminder to focus on what’s around you.

“Use with caution. Heads Up doesn’t replace paying attention”

The functionality is still in testing, and it’s not yet known when (or if) it will be rolled out to users, but the newest version of the Android operating system is expected out towards the end of 2021.