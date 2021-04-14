10 Scottish beauty spots and landmarks people in north and north-east can visit from Friday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland is continuing on its path out of lockdown and from Friday restrictions on travel between council areas will finally be lifted.

The latest announcements on the easing of lockdown restrictions has left many in the north and north-east wondering what they can and can’t do from Friday.

Here, we’ve gathered a list of exciting things to do around Scotland – from hill climbing to sight-seeing – which are within the Covid guidelines.

1. Visit the Kelpies in Falkirk

The Helix Park, located between Falkirk and Grangemouth, Kelpies – the largest equine sculptures in the world.

Standing at 100ft tall and weighing more than 300 tonnes each, the magical Kelpies are a man-made wonder and a feat of engineering.

Although many of the attractions and cafes are still closed, visitors are free to wander around and marvel at the structures.

2. Climb Ben Nevis

Standing at 1,345 metres above sea level, Scotland’s highest peak regularly attracts visitors and climbers from around the world in their droves.

However, the epic climb to conquer Ben Nevis is not for the faint-hearted and requires serious planning, proper equipment and a good level of fitness.

Conditions can also be unpredictable even in Spring and full winter clothing and gear is advised

Read on for an overview of walking routes up the mountain, or visit Walk Highlands for detailed maps, difficulty levels and walking advice.

3. Stroll along the shores of Loch Lomond

It is arguably Scotland's most famous loch (without a monster) but it is also one of the nation's most beautiful.

Why not take the chance to visit the iconic shores of Loch Lomond and take a stroll around one of it's many paths.

4. Climb the Pentlands and take in the views of Edinburgh

The Pentland Hills Regional Park on the outskirts of Edinburgh offers great opportunities to experience and enjoy the outdoors.

The Capital View Walk, a fairly strenuous 3 mile trek, which takes between 1 and 2 hours offers magnificent views across Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth.

5. Wander around Edinburgh's Old Town

The labyrinth of cobblestone streets and faintly lit closes offers nearly endless opportunities to see another side to Scotland's capital

In the shadow of the world renowned and imposing castle, Edinburgh's Old Town has lots to offer for those looking to explore and take in the sights without the hustle and bustle of international tourists.

6. Wild swimming at Loch Morlich

As the mercury is slowly beginning to creep up and spring is finally making an appearance, why not don a wet suit and take a plunge in the famous Loch Morlich.

Nestled under the stunning Cairngorm Mountain range near Aviemore, the beautiful loch is the perfect spot to dip your toe in the water of wild swimming – an activity that is allowed under the lockdown restrictions.

7. Watch Bottlenose dolphins at Chanonry Point

Chanonry Point, near Cromarty, is one of the best places in Scotland to catch a glimpse of the elusive Bottlenose dolphin.

Sightings of the Moray Firth dolphins are highest in the Chanonry Point area because it's a favourite spot for the cetaceans to find salmon to eat.

8. Summit Ben Macdui

It might be the second highest mountain in Britain but make no mistake, Ben Macdui in the Cairngorms is still a very tough climb.

The summit elevation is 1,309 metres and the estimated walking time from top to bottom is around 6 – 8 hours.

9. Lighthouse at Neist Point on Skye

Home to one of the most famous lighthouses in Scotland, Neist Point and can be found on the most westerly tip of Skye near the township of Glendale.

Despite there being a very good path, visitors are warned that it does get quite steep at times.

10. Take a drive to North Berwick

As one of Scotland’s most popular seaside towns, North Berwick provides stunning vistas over the nearby Firth of Forth.

As well as taking in the view over to Fife’s east coast, attractions nearby include the mighty Tantallon Castle to the east and Dirleton Castle to the west.

The town has won multiple awards for its gardens, floral displays and wildflower gardens.