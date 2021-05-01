Emergency services tackle wildfire on the Isle of Coll

Fire crews were sent to tackle a large grassland blaze close to the village of Arinagour on the Isle of Coll yesterday.
Emergency services were alerted just after 1pm and continued to fight the blaze last night.
It is believed the fire started close to a garage before spreading onto nearby grassland close to the small settlement.
A fire crew from the nearby Isle of Mull were dispatched to assist the team on the Coll.
Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said two appliances attended in total. No injuries have been reported.
Last month, the fire service issued an “extreme” fire warning for much of Scotland and the north.
⚠️Please be aware there is a wildfire warning in place across areas of Scotland until 26 April ⚠️ We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.
Read more here ➡️https://t.co/spajfP8CXe pic.twitter.com/262y7D2TXZ
— Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) April 22, 2021
