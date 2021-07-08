Regional breakdown: Hospital admissions on the rise as more than 2,800 people test positive for Covid

NHS Grampian has recorded the fifth highest number of Covid cases in Scotland for a second consecutive day as hospitals across the north reach ‘breaking point’.

The Scottish Government confirmed 2,802 new Covid cases were recorded in the latest 24-hour period – down 997 from Wednesday.

A total of 66 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital overnight, meaning more than 460 Scots are currently in hospital battling Covid.

A further eight patients have been transferred to intensive care, taking patient numbers to 46.

Across the north, health boards are beginning to feel the strain. NHS Grampian has declared code black with a growing number of staff required to self-isolate, as well as many on annual leave for school holidays.

NHS Highland has cancelled all non-essential surgeries at Raigmore Hospital.

Regional Figures

Infection rates remain high in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Tayside.

NHS Grampian remains the fifth worst affected area in Scotland, recording 218 cases.

Just one day ago, the north-east health board recorded the fifth highest level of covid infections with 314 new cases.

NHS Highland recorded a further 104 cases as Orkney recorded a rise from five cases to nine.

Neighbouring NHS Shetland registered four new positive results in the latest 24 hours, as the Western Isles recorded just one new infection.

Vaccination roll-out

Across Scotland 10,688 people received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, taking the total to 3,900,864.

Meanwhile, 16,984 people received their second dose, meaning 2,825,886 adults are now fully vaccinated.

This week all mainland health boards are offering drop-in clinics as the roll-out nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.