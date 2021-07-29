Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Highway Code: Test your driving knowledge in our quiz

By Jamie Wilde
July 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
How well do you know The Highway Code? Find out in our quiz.
First introduced in 1931, The Highway Code is the best seller that has saved thousands of lives.

Considered the definitive motoring bible, aspiring drivers must learn all 307 rules and regulations in the current edition of the code by heart in order to pass the driving theory test. And doing so is no mean feat, as over half of all entrants fail (according to Driving Test Success).

But just how well do you know the rules of the road? Do you know your toucan crossings from your zebra crossings, or the total stopping distance for a car travelling at 50mph?

To mark the 90th anniversary of this life-saving book, Parts for All Cars – a supplier of aftermarket car parts – has put together this quiz that will test your knowledge of The Highway Code.

