Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update as cases surge across Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon will update Scots on Covid as cases continue to rise across the country.

The First Minister is expected to make a speech in parliament on Wednesday before taking questions from MSPs about the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cases across the country have continued to rise at record levels, although cases fell below 6,000 for the first time this month.

The number of people in hospital has also been climbing, with more than 800 people who have the virus receiving treatment on Tuesday.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said there were early signs the resurgence of the virus after lockdown was slowing.

“We are currently experiencing a surge in cases, though possibly seeing an early sign that the rate of increase is beginning to slow,” she told MSPs.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update?

The First Minister is currently scheduled to speak from around 2.20pm in the Scottish Parliament.

The exact time could change slightly depending on Holyrood’s schedule, but Scots will be able to tune in to watch the update on the Scottish Parliament website or follow our live blog.

