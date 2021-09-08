Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update as cases surge across Scotland

By Alasdair Clark
September 8, 2021, 9:05 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Nicola Sturgeon Covid Freedom
Nicola Sturgeon will speak from around 2.20pm.

Nicola Sturgeon will update Scots on Covid as cases continue to rise across the country.

The First Minister is expected to make a speech in parliament on Wednesday before taking questions from MSPs about the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cases across the country have continued to rise at record levels, although cases fell below 6,000 for the first time this month.

The number of people in hospital has also been climbing, with more than 800 people who have the virus receiving treatment on Tuesday.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said there were early signs the resurgence of the virus after lockdown was slowing.

“We are currently experiencing a surge in cases, though possibly seeing an early sign that the rate of increase is beginning to slow,” she told MSPs.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update?

The First Minister is currently scheduled to speak from around 2.20pm in the Scottish Parliament.

The exact time could change slightly depending on Holyrood’s schedule, but Scots will be able to tune in to watch the update on the Scottish Parliament website or follow our live blog.

https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/eveningexpress/fp/news/specials/coronavirus-in-scotland-track-the-spread-in-these-charts-and-maps2001/

