Here are the latest live news updates from Aberdeen and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE BLOG: The latest news from across Aberdeen and the north-east on August 5
Aberdeen hotel guests evacuated from rooms as crews tackle kitchen fire
Gordon Connelly appointed Forres Mechanics manager
Shell proposing United Kingdom headquarters move
More schools closed in Highlands due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Rothes, Inverurie Locos and Fraserburgh all progress in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup
Junior football round-up: Culter move to the Superleague summit