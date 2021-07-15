Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
POLL: As Scotland moves into Level 0, what do you think of the new restrictions?

By Ana Da Silva
July 15, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Nicola Sturgeon will speak on Tuesday

With Scotland’s restrictions easing further, we want to know what you think of the new rules.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country will be moving to Level 0 on Monday.

Level 0 has been described as being as close to normal as possible.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Under the new restrictions, up to eight people from up to four households can meet indoors and hospitality businesses are no longer requiring customers to book time slots.

However, a number of “modifications” have been implemented such as hospitality venues shutting at midnight and an in public places, people must socially distance one-metre apart.

Sturgeon also announced there will be a mandatory requirement to wear a face covering “for some time to come”.

What do you think? Take part in our poll below

