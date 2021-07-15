POLL: As Scotland moves into Level 0, what do you think of the new restrictions?

With Scotland’s restrictions easing further, we want to know what you think of the new rules.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country will be moving to Level 0 on Monday.
Level 0 has been described as being as close to normal as possible.
Under the new restrictions, up to eight people from up to four households can meet indoors and hospitality businesses are no longer requiring customers to book time slots.
However, a number of “modifications” have been implemented such as hospitality venues shutting at midnight and an in public places, people must socially distance one-metre apart.
Sturgeon also announced there will be a mandatory requirement to wear a face covering “for some time to come”.
What do you think? Take part in our poll below
