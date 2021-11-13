The 9 best beauty Advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Chocolate calendars offer a quick daily December pick-me-up. But beauty Advent calendars are a gift – or a treat for yourself – that will last long past New Year.

There’s a huge array of beauty Advent calendars to choose from this year. They cost more than the chocolate variety but the wellbeing effect will be well worth it, we promise!

Here are our top picks for a truly glamorous countdown to Christmas…

1. No7 Beauty Advent Calendar, £47, Boots

Best for: Skincare fans

Featuring a range of bestsellers from No7’s legendary Protect & Perfect line, along with make-up and body must-haves, this selection of minis is a skincare obsessive’s dream. And it’s worth a whopping £184.

2. OPI Celebration Collection Mini Nail Lacquer 25-Piece Advent Calendar, £69.90

Best for: Nail buffs

This carefully curated edit of mini nail polishes features everything from autumnal reds and cool blues, to snowy whites and glittery top coats, perfect for the festive season.

3. Benefit The More, The Merrier Advent Calendar, £58.50

Best for: Make-up devotees

Bene-babes (as fans are known) will go wild for this collection of a dozen cult Benefit favourites – worth £132.46 – including Badgal Bang! and Roller Lash mascaras, as well as the iconic Hoola bronzer.

4. Holland & Barrett 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar, £45

Best for: Vegans

A fantastic array of vegan-friendly bath, body, hair and skincare products, plus a few beautifying accessories (a mix of mini and full-sized). This calendar is excellent value for money, worth more than £170 in total.

5. The Body Shop Share the Love Big Advent Calendar, £80

Best for: Teens



Housed in a beautiful reusable box, the Body Shop’s assortment of fruity shampoos, shower gels, bubble baths and skincare favourites, including some full-sized versions, gives you everything to pamper yourself from head to toe. And it’s worth an impressive £119.

6. The Perfume Shop Advent Calendar, £79.99

Best for: Fragrance fanatics

The Perfume Shop’s first ever beauty Advent calendar is a designer fan’s dream, bringing together 24 adorable mini fragrances for men and women from Hugo Boss, DKNY, Moschino, Paco Rabanne, Versace and more. Plus a special surprise for Christmas Day.

7. ASOS Grooming 12 Day Advent Calendar, £40

Best for: Guys who love grooming

This year, we’re seeing more grooming Advent calendars than ever before. From ASOS, this fab 12-piece kit features hair, skincare and shaving essentials from brands including Elemis, Bulldog, Lab Series and The Ordinary.

8. Freedm Street 2021 Advent Calendar Christmas Express, £159

Best for: Eco warriors

The Freedm Street beauty Advent calendar is completely plastic free (if you choose the no make-up option), with skincare, hair and body products, as well as sweet treats and three Good Deed doors, providing a donation to an animal-friendly charity. Plus, with 17 full-size products and four travel versions, you get a lot for your money.

9. Jo Malone Limited Edition Advent Calendar, £325

Best for: Luxury lovers

For the ultimate in Advent opulence, it doesn’t get better than this Jo Malone scented extravaganza. Inside the chic reusable box you’ll find mini soaps, votive candles, hand creams, colognes and more, plus a 30ml fragrance as a Christmas Eve treat.