Covid in your area: What are the case rates like in the north and north-east? By Joely Santa Cruz December 2, 2021, 3:27 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags coronavirus Covid-19 More from the Press and Journal News team News Vicki Butler-Henderson: Fifth Gear Recharged and the Lambos of the future December 2, 2021 News Amazon withdraws Visa credit card and offers customers £20 and £10 to switch payment methods – how to claim December 1, 2021 News Scotland’s death toll on the rise as NHS Grampian records fourth highest rate of Covid December 1, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Aberdeenshire man who died after being struck by fallen tree during Storm Arwen named Five deaths recorded in north and north-east as national Covid figure remains high RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon in Stornoway on major military exercise Video exclusive: Aberdeen police mount dawn raids in England targeting major county lines drugs gang Anger as Nicola Sturgeon says sorry to people turned away from booster vaccines Moray Council will consider charging up to £500 a day for hiring parks and green spaces