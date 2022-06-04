Shirlaws showcases new Tiger 1200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shirlaws showcases new Tiger 1200

By Felicity Donohoe
June 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 4, 2022, 10:09 am
Scotland’s oldest family-run motorcycle firm Shirlaws Motorcycles has welcomed the arrival of the all-new Tiger 1200 range of motorcycles – just in time for the season.

The new version carries over very little from the older generation model and offers two choices for buyers, the GT and the Rally – the GT variants providing the road-focused option and the Rally for the true off-road experience.

Both the GT and the Rally variants of the Tiger 1200 share the same spec engine, with the motor making 150PS of power and 130 NM of torque to be enjoyed.

Even lighter with better handling

Promising the ultimate large capacity adventure ride, Triumph’s Tiger 1200 range is powered by the T-Plane Triple engine, offering the advantages of a twin low down, and a triple at the top end, making sure no road is unattainable.

Rare Hurricane is final Triumph for Grampian Transport Museum curator

The latest technology has been incorporated seamlessly into the new Tiger line-up to help motorcyclists ride further, for longer, more safely and in comfort.

The chassis features weight savings of over 25kg throughout the range, creating a new benchmark in handling. Lighter than before, the Tiger 1200 range also has 19″ front and 18″ rear lightweight cast aluminium wheels, and 20 litre aluminium fuel tank.

In addition, every Tiger 1200 has a three-year factory warranty and three years’ roadside assistance in the UK and Europe as standard.

Buyers can choose from Rally Explorer, Rally Pro, GT Pro, GT Explorer and GT, starting at £14,600 for the GT up to £19,100 for the Rally Explorer, available in store at Shirlaws, Aberdeen, now.

