Shirlaws showcases new Tiger 1200

Scotland’s oldest family-run motorcycle firm Shirlaws Motorcycles has welcomed the arrival of the all-new Tiger 1200 range of motorcycles – just in time for the season.

The new version carries over very little from the older generation model and offers two choices for buyers, the GT and the Rally – the GT variants providing the road-focused option and the Rally for the true off-road experience.

Both the GT and the Rally variants of the Tiger 1200 share the same spec engine, with the motor making 150PS of power and 130 NM of torque to be enjoyed.

Even lighter with better handling

Promising the ultimate large capacity adventure ride, Triumph’s Tiger 1200 range is powered by the T-Plane Triple engine, offering the advantages of a twin low down, and a triple at the top end, making sure no road is unattainable.

The latest technology has been incorporated seamlessly into the new Tiger line-up to help motorcyclists ride further, for longer, more safely and in comfort.

The chassis features weight savings of over 25kg throughout the range, creating a new benchmark in handling. Lighter than before, the Tiger 1200 range also has 19″ front and 18″ rear lightweight cast aluminium wheels, and 20 litre aluminium fuel tank.

In addition, every Tiger 1200 has a three-year factory warranty and three years’ roadside assistance in the UK and Europe as standard.

Buyers can choose from Rally Explorer, Rally Pro, GT Pro, GT Explorer and GT, starting at £14,600 for the GT up to £19,100 for the Rally Explorer, available in store at Shirlaws, Aberdeen, now.