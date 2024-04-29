Standoff ends with three police dead as shooters open fire in North Carolina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Standoff ends with three police dead as shooters open fire in North Carolina

By Press Association
The suburban street where an officer-involved shooting took place in Charlotte on Monday (Nell Redmond/AP)
The suburban street where an officer-involved shooting took place in Charlotte on Monday (Nell Redmond/AP)

Three officers on a US Marshals task force serving a warrant for a person wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout on Monday at a North Carolina home, police said.

The US Marshals had attended an address in suburban Charlotte to arrest a wanted person on charges of possessing a firearm. However, the first shots were fired at authorities when they approached the home.

One man was shot and killed by authorities in the front yard of the home, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief Johnny Jennings said.

He added that a second person then opened fire on law enforcement from inside the home, where police later found a high-powered rifle.

Officers Shot Charlotte
The US Marshals Task Force was on the scene where multiple officers were shot and killed (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

“Today we lost some heroes who were out simply trying to keep our community safe,” he said.

“A lot of the questions that need to be answered, we don’t even know what those questions are now.

“We have to get a full understanding of why this occurred and also uphold the integrity of the investigation.”

A woman and a 17-year-old male were found in the home, bringing the three-hour standoff to an end that had seen armoured vehicles crashing into the building of the suburban home, tearing off doorways and windows.

Authorities are now questioning the woman and teen, Mr Jennings said.

The US Marshal Service confirmed one of its agents was killed and did not release a name.

Two officers from the state Department of Adult Correction also were killed, North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers who responded to the scene were also shot at while trying to rescue wounded officers, leaving one in a critical condition, Mr Jennings added.

Neighbours said gunfire continued for several minutes after the shooting erupted, with local resident Kiashia William saying she was driving home when she heard several shots separated by a few seconds.

“Ambulances, police and everything everywhere just started rushing down,” Ms Williams said.

The last US marshal to be shot and killed in the line of duty was in November 2018. Chase White was shot in Tucson, Arizona, by a man wanted for stalking local law enforcement officers, the agency said.