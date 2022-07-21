New categories explained for The Society Awards 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cat is well and truly out of the bag, strutting down the street with sass only a cat could muster.

Quirky sayings aside, we are so pleased to have revealed that The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired, will be taking place on November 10.

I’m terrible at keeping secrets, so it’s just as well you all know to head to The Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen.

You couldn’t get a better venue, and partying the night away in the heart of The Granite City sounds mighty fine to me.

Not that we need an excuse for a boogie, but what is this sparkling night all in aid of?

We’ve held The Society Awards twice before, once in person and once virtually.

And we’re still beating that drum, because this night is for you.

What are we looking for?

It’s for the self-made personal trainer, who wants to change people’s perception of health and wellbeing.

It’s for the start up bakery which started off at a kitchen table, and that family run business that never stops questioning how it can be more eco friendly.

In short, it’s for all the incredible people who make Aberdeen such a fantastic place both to live, work and play.

Still not sure if this night is for you? Let’s get into the specifics.

We’re calling on all businesses within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire‘s retail, wellbeing, lifestyle, food and drink sectors.

You’ve got until midnight on August 14 to get your entry in, and of course there’s no charge for wanting to get involved.

With 14 categories to choose from, I’m confident that you’ll fit right in somewhere.

Need some more detail? Fear not, every week we’re going to be taking a closer look at categories and speaking to past winners.

I know, we really do go out of our way to help.

Bar of the Year

First up, Bar of the Year.

Is it me, or have so many fantastic places opened up both during and post-pandemic?

I’ve been lucky enough to meet the owners, and hear inspiring stories about what makes you tick.

Our winner will occupy a well-known spot in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.

This bar will boast regular clientele and a fantastic, diverse range of drinks.

From fabulous cocktail menus, to quirky drinks trees, not to mention a solid core offering of ice cold beers, this vibrant bar will be bustling with party-goers.

If you’ve got a solid mocktail menu, even better.

Staff will provide a friendly service and put customers’ needs first.

Plus they’ll have a good knowledge of the local drinks industry and all it has to offer, from latest trends to die hard classics.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that social media plays a hugely important role, both in our personal and even professional lives.

Best Social Media Presence of the Year

You guessed it, got a category for that, with Best Social Media Presence of the Year.

This category is sponsored by Prospect 13, who know a thing or two about social media with their virtual marketing services.

Cerri McDonald, who is managing director of the company, said: “Prospect 13 is passionate about celebrating the amazing things local organisations achieve, and social media is one of the best ways that we help our own customers to creatively communicate.

“Sponsoring this award category is a natural and exciting opportunity for us to recognise the power of social media excellence and we look forward to proudly shining a light on some of the fabulous content creators across our region.”

The award is open to any company or individual who is able to demonstrate an innovative and effective use of social media, which has been used as a key tool to developing their business.

From using Instagram stories, to daily Facebook posts or tweets, to strong use of video, the winner of this award will have a strong targeted following who engage regularly online. Screenshots must be supplied to showcase this.

Lindsay Jackson and Corey Milne of Smoke and Soul were victorious in 2020, and here’s what they had to say.

“There is a lot of negativity around social media and how it affects our mental health.

“We’ve always aimed to do good with our social channels; alongside promoting our own business, we’ve made a conscious effort over the years with sharing positive news stories, spreading awareness for mental health issues and shining a light on other local independent businesses through our page too.

“So to be awarded ‘Social Media Presence of the Year’ for making the online world a little more positive was a real honour.”

Now for a new category, which I’m feeling pretty excited about.

Eco Award

So many businesses have made adaptions in order to help the planet, and for that I commend you.

Our Eco Award will be awarded to an independent business in either Aberdeen or Shire, who make considerable strides to be environmentally friendly both in offerings to customers and how the business is run day to day.

Sponsored by CALA, who have carried out dozens of their own eco initiatives in building sustainable homes, we hope to see as many entries as possible in this category.

“CALA are delighted to be involved with the Society Awards and see it make a much welcomed return in 2022 to showcase some of the great things happening across our vibrant city,” said Fraser Carr, Sales & Marketing Director at CALA.

“We are looking forward to the awards ceremony later this year.”

Judges’ Choice – Outstanding Contribution

Our final category this week is Judges’ Choice — Outstanding Contribution.

This will be awarded at the discretion of the judging panel.

The award reflects on the extraordinary contribution by an individual or business to the local community.

The winner must inspire others, build relationships and have a clear vision.

Stuart McPhee of Siberia Bar & Hotel was the well-deserved winner in 2020.

“It’s always such a great feeling to be appreciated for what we do,” he said.

“Despite a tough year, winning a Society Award was definitely a highlight and it really meant a lot to not just me, but also to the team here who work tirelessly to ensure everyone has an enjoyable and safe time in the venue.”

To find out more and to enter, head to our dedicated Society Awards page.