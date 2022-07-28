Society Awards 2022 gets nod from Scottish Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Society Awards 2022 gets nod from Scottish Parliament

By Ellie House
July 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 8:42 am
The Society Awards 2022 is set to take place in November.
The Society Awards 2022 is set to take place in November.

Have you entered The Society Awards 2022?

I’m going to sound like a broken record for quite a few weeks yet, and I’m not the tiniest bit sorry.

It has been incredible to see the excitement generated by The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired.

Major players in the food and drink industry have previously emerged victorious at The Society Awards, including Craig Wilson the Kilted Chef, owner of Eat at the Green which won Restaurant/Cafe of the Year for Society Awards 2020.

But if you don’t enter, well how can you expect to win on the night at Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel & Spa?

I know all too well that so many of you have struggled with imposter syndrome, and believe your small family run business isn’t worthy of the accolade.

Well I’m here to tell you, it absolutely is.

Businesses big or small

I know the challenges you’ve faced, the sacrifices you’ve made and how hard you’ve worked to get where you are today.

Maybe running your own business wasn’t the original game plan, and you did a soft launch in order to test the waters.

It’s not about how many staff you employ, or even how many customers you reach.

Adrian Watson of Aberdeen Inspired, who is the headline sponsor for The Society Awards, 2022.

It’s about your passion and vision for the future.

The reason why this exciting event exists in the first place is as a means of recognising and rewarding hard-working businesses within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s retail, wellbeing, lifestyle, food and drink sectors.

We’ve got 14 categories and an expert judging panel, which includes fellow business owners who you probably have a lot in common with.

Get entering, there’s 14 categories to choose from!

You have until midnight on August 14 to get your application in, and I promise each and every one will be carefully considered and weighed up come judging day.

We’ve even been given a political nod, after a motion was put forward in Scottish Parliament.

Taken up by MSP, Liam Kerr, parliament has welcomed the return of the awards, with their recognition posted on the parliamentary website.

In the meantime, we’ve been taking a closer look at the categories as we count down to deadline day.

This week it’s all about food and drink, and I predict there’s going to be some serious contenders.

Casual Dining/Coffee House of the Year

Casual Dining/Coffee House of the Year is a gorgeous category, and I’ve been lucky enough to visit so many fabulous haunts this year alone.

The winner will be a hub of the local community, offering a relaxed and homely atmosphere.

Regular clientele will be a testament to the success of the business. Although the food offering may be simple and quick to prepare, the quality will not be any less than perfect.

The ideal place to catch up with friends, or cosy up with a hot cuppa and a copy of the latest Society, the winner will offer great value for money.

The ever popular Foodstory was victorious at our awards held in 2019.

Sandy McKinnon, who is Co-Founder/Director of the business, said: “We were so honoured to win Coffee House of the Year and in the first year of the awards as well.

“It is always nice to celebrate, share ideas and experiences and meet people in the same industry in the same town.

“Community has never been more important than in recent years and these awards help showcase that there is hope and positivity out there.”

Drinks Business of the Year

Next up is Drinks Business of the Year.

Excelling in their field of expertise, this award is aimed at a business in Aberdeen or the Shire which is successfully selling within the region – possibly even expanding further afield.

From home brewers to established distillers the winner of this category will boast a stand-out brand.

Cammy Esson and Gregor Sey of Boozy Events were victorious at The Society Awards virtual event, get entering!

This was very much the case for Boozy Events, who scooped the award in 2020.

Gregor Sey, who is Director of Boozy Events, said: “In a fast-growing business, you rarely get time to stop and appreciate the work you’ve done.

“Winning the Society Award for Drinks Business of the Year in 2020 was an amazing achievement and was a testament to the work my team had done to get us there.

“Since winning the award in 2020, the business has grown substantially and entered dozens of new markets, I feel that winning the award played a role in motivating the team and I to achieve that.”

Cammy Esson of Boozy Events, which has gone from strength to strength.

“It was an honour to be shortlisted alongside them never mind win!

“We appreciate what Society does to put the spotlight on local businesses such as ours.”

Get involved and prepare yourself for a night like no other.

To find out more and to enter, head to our dedicated Society Awards page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from News

Police were called to River Street, Brechin. Image: Google
Probe as woman, 35, dies at Brechin flat
Street newsstand with saleswoman selling newspapers and magazines, man buying and woman reading fresh news.
Readers' Ombudsman: Charting the way forward to ensure trust in journalism
0
Scotland's single use plastic ban
Scotland's single-use plastics ban to finally take full effect next month
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – potty-mouthed school outburst and a hair-grabbing family fight
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. BP UK boss receives CBE in New Year Honours Picture shows; UK head of ?country and senior vice president for Europe Louise Kingham. -. Supplied by BP Date; Unknown; a94c65ef-f583-4e23-9ffd-5693fbe38b04
BP UK boss says windfall tax won’t affect North Sea investment plans
0
Many people have suffered from bus cancellations from first bus in Aberdeen in the last week. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Union chief warns Scotland's bus industry is 'in turmoil' amid claims pay can vary…
0
CR0036953. Pictured - Donna Maver has opened a new outlet of her popular Stonahaven refill shop, Replenish at Boxes at Chapelton scheme. Picture by Scott Baxter 20/07/2022
Stonehaven shop owner calls for 'refill revolution' as she launches new Chapelton outlet
0
The A87 road bridge above Loch Long in Dornie town in Scotland near the famous Eilean Donan Castle; Shutterstock ID 1627360123; purchase_order: ; job:
Boat skipper's driving was 'reckless', marine expert tells court
Is it illegal to kill seagulls?
Licence to cull: Is it illegal to kill nuisance seagulls?
1
Saxophonist Konrad Wiszniewski helped get the party started at The Society Awards in 2019.
New categories explained for The Society Awards 2022
0

More from The Press & Journal

Six of the climate campers staying in Aberdeen from July 28 to August 1. Clockwise from top left: Quan Nguyen, Mim Black, Nick Humphries, Bryce Goodall, Ish Price and Ben ó Ceallaigh.
Meet the Aberdeen climate campers pitching their tents in Torry
0
Aberdeen centre backs Liam Scales (4) and Anthony Stewart (5) during the 3-0 defeat of Raith Rovers.
Legend Russell Anderson confident rebuilt Aberdeen defence can be foundation for success
0
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines against Cove Rangers.
Every side will fancy their Championship chances, insists Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds
0
New Ross County signing William Akio Picture by Ross County FC.
William Akio facing early injury setback following Ross County debut
0
Residents did not want the care home to close. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Skye care home residents feel as though they are 'left in limbo' as Crossreach…
0
Police have closed of Summer Street in Aberdeen. Forensics and officers appear to be at the scene. Picture shows; Police have closed of Summer Street in Aberdeen. Forensics and officers appear to be at the scene. . Summer Street, Aberdeen . Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 28/07/2022
Summer Street in Aberdeen cordoned off by police - after two men assaulted, police…
0