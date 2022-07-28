Society Awards 2022 gets nod from Scottish Parliament

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you entered The Society Awards 2022?

I’m going to sound like a broken record for quite a few weeks yet, and I’m not the tiniest bit sorry.

It has been incredible to see the excitement generated by The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired.

But if you don’t enter, well how can you expect to win on the night at Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel & Spa?

I know all too well that so many of you have struggled with imposter syndrome, and believe your small family run business isn’t worthy of the accolade.

Well I’m here to tell you, it absolutely is.

Businesses big or small

I know the challenges you’ve faced, the sacrifices you’ve made and how hard you’ve worked to get where you are today.

Maybe running your own business wasn’t the original game plan, and you did a soft launch in order to test the waters.

It’s not about how many staff you employ, or even how many customers you reach.

It’s about your passion and vision for the future.

The reason why this exciting event exists in the first place is as a means of recognising and rewarding hard-working businesses within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s retail, wellbeing, lifestyle, food and drink sectors.

We’ve got 14 categories and an expert judging panel, which includes fellow business owners who you probably have a lot in common with.

You have until midnight on August 14 to get your application in, and I promise each and every one will be carefully considered and weighed up come judging day.

We’ve even been given a political nod, after a motion was put forward in Scottish Parliament.

Taken up by MSP, Liam Kerr, parliament has welcomed the return of the awards, with their recognition posted on the parliamentary website.

In the meantime, we’ve been taking a closer look at the categories as we count down to deadline day.

This week it’s all about food and drink, and I predict there’s going to be some serious contenders.

Casual Dining/Coffee House of the Year

Casual Dining/Coffee House of the Year is a gorgeous category, and I’ve been lucky enough to visit so many fabulous haunts this year alone.

The winner will be a hub of the local community, offering a relaxed and homely atmosphere.

Regular clientele will be a testament to the success of the business. Although the food offering may be simple and quick to prepare, the quality will not be any less than perfect.

The ideal place to catch up with friends, or cosy up with a hot cuppa and a copy of the latest Society, the winner will offer great value for money.

The ever popular Foodstory was victorious at our awards held in 2019.

Sandy McKinnon, who is Co-Founder/Director of the business, said: “We were so honoured to win Coffee House of the Year and in the first year of the awards as well.

“It is always nice to celebrate, share ideas and experiences and meet people in the same industry in the same town.

“Community has never been more important than in recent years and these awards help showcase that there is hope and positivity out there.”

Drinks Business of the Year

Next up is Drinks Business of the Year.

Excelling in their field of expertise, this award is aimed at a business in Aberdeen or the Shire which is successfully selling within the region – possibly even expanding further afield.

From home brewers to established distillers the winner of this category will boast a stand-out brand.

This was very much the case for Boozy Events, who scooped the award in 2020.

Gregor Sey, who is Director of Boozy Events, said: “In a fast-growing business, you rarely get time to stop and appreciate the work you’ve done.

“Winning the Society Award for Drinks Business of the Year in 2020 was an amazing achievement and was a testament to the work my team had done to get us there.

“Since winning the award in 2020, the business has grown substantially and entered dozens of new markets, I feel that winning the award played a role in motivating the team and I to achieve that.”

“It was an honour to be shortlisted alongside them never mind win!

“We appreciate what Society does to put the spotlight on local businesses such as ours.”

Get involved and prepare yourself for a night like no other.

To find out more and to enter, head to our dedicated Society Awards page.