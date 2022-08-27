Honda’s new pooch pack to keep dogs safe in boot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Honda’s new pooch pack to keep dogs safe in boot

By Felicity Donohoe
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 9:46 am
Post Thumbnail

Car company Honda has launched a new accessory pack for dogs.

Marking International Dog Day, the selection of products has been designed to make your car safer for your four-legged friend.

The pack includes a dog guard, rubber mats, boot mats and a paintwork-preserving boot step protector.

It’s available across most of the Honda range and can be retrofitted to some older models.

Pack inspired by Honda April Fool’s campaign

From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs

The product was partly inspired by the success of Honda’s April Fools’ Day campaign earlier this year.

The “Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat” was a light-hearted jest in which the firm suggested it was launching a new range of front passenger seats for pets.

The dog accessory pack is designed to bring peace of mind when travelling

It received widespread attention across social media and international press, highlighting the nationwide demand for pet products, accelerating the manufacturers’ development of the range.

GALLERY: From bin strikes to energy price updates, take a break and enjoy some photos of adorable dogs with jobs

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile for Honda UK, said: “Launching vehicle accessories for dogs is something that the Honda UK team has been discussing for quite a while.

“But it was the success of the April Fools’ Day campaign that prompted us to develop this product.

“The dog accessory pack is designed to bring peace of mind when travelling, no matter how long or short the distance.”

The dog pack is available to purchase at Honda dealerships now with a limited time offer on fittings, with savings of 20%.

Remembering our favourite Aberdonian dogs on International Dog Day

