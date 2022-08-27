Honda’s new pooch pack to keep dogs safe in boot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Car company Honda has launched a new accessory pack for dogs.

Marking International Dog Day, the selection of products has been designed to make your car safer for your four-legged friend.

The pack includes a dog guard, rubber mats, boot mats and a paintwork-preserving boot step protector.

It’s available across most of the Honda range and can be retrofitted to some older models.

Pack inspired by Honda April Fool’s campaign

The product was partly inspired by the success of Honda’s April Fools’ Day campaign earlier this year.

The “Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat” was a light-hearted jest in which the firm suggested it was launching a new range of front passenger seats for pets.

The dog accessory pack is designed to bring peace of mind when travelling

It received widespread attention across social media and international press, highlighting the nationwide demand for pet products, accelerating the manufacturers’ development of the range.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile for Honda UK, said: “Launching vehicle accessories for dogs is something that the Honda UK team has been discussing for quite a while.

“But it was the success of the April Fools’ Day campaign that prompted us to develop this product.

“The dog accessory pack is designed to bring peace of mind when travelling, no matter how long or short the distance.”

The dog pack is available to purchase at Honda dealerships now with a limited time offer on fittings, with savings of 20%.